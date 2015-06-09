Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays went north for their first-round pick, taking outfielder Garrett Whitley of Niskayuna, N.Y., with the 13th overall pick, their highest overall pick in seven years.

“It’s a great way to start the draft,” said R.J. Harrison, the Rays’ director of amateur scouting. “Size, strength, athleticism, explosiveness, bat speed, runner, very intelligent. What else do you want to know? This guy’s got really, really good tools. He’s that classic cold-weather kid.”

The Rays used their second-round pick -- 52nd overall -- on another top high school hitter in California’s Chris Betts, a left-handed-hitting catcher from Woodrow Wilson High in Long Beach.

Whitley, listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, was rated as the draft’s No. 7 overall prospect by Baseball America, which also rated him as being one of the draft’s top three baserunners among high school prospects. He hit .356 as a senior with 15 stolen bases and three home runs, and projects as a center fielder.

Rays president of baseball operations Matt Silverman said he’s hopeful of signing Whitley quickly and getting him to the team’s Gulf Coast League affiliate to start his pro career. Silverman, in his first draft in a general manager role, had not seen Whitley play in person but was excited by the reviews from his staff and what he saw on tape.

“He is as advertised: a very athletic outfielder, good tools, good upside, the kind of raw materials you love to be able to take and put in your system and watch them grow and develop over the next several years,” he said.

Betts, rated by some outlets as the top high school catcher in the draft, is a power prospect who was committed to Tennessee before the draft. He’s the fifth first-round pick from Wilson High, including Jeff Burroughs, and produced major-leaguers Bob Lemon and Bobby Grich.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-4, 5.08 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 3-2, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Garrett Whitley of Niskayuna (N.Y.) High School was picked with the 13th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays. Whitley was committed to Wake Forest but said he intends to sign with the Rays. A multi-tool prospect with elite speed, he’s expected to report to the Gulf Coast League in Florida once signed.

--C Chris Betts of Woodrow Wilson High in Long Beach (Calif.) went 52nd overall to the Rays in the second round, bringing a top left-handed power bat to Tampa’s minor-league system. He may not project long term as a catcher but has a big frame at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds.

--3B Evan Longoria (wrist) was not in the lineup again Sunday, but he came on to pinch-run in the eighth. He did not hit or play in the field. Longoria is listed as day-to-day, and it’s likely that the Monday off day will help get him back on the field in time for the Angels series. Jake Elmore played third base and batted leadoff for Tampa on Sunday.

--DH Joey Butler was in the 3-hole in the Rays’ batting order for the first time in his career Sunday. It’s a testament to Butler’s hot start as well as a product of 3B Evan Longoria being out with a sore wrist. Butler went 2-for-4 and is now hitting .330 for the season.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday, when the Rays are hoping to get a better clarity about his sore left oblique muscle. Odorizzi suffered the injury in Friday’s fifth inning. His spot in the rotation is currently listed as TBA.

--CF Mikie Mahtook delivered his second hit of the season during Sunday’s seventh inning -- another home run. Mahtook, who made his major league debut in April, was 2 for 18 with a pair of home runs after the seventh-inning shot.

--RHP Chris Archer had another strong start Sunday. Along the way, he made a little history while recording his third consecutive game of at least 10 strikeouts and no walks. He’s the first pitcher in major league history to do that in three straight starts. The only run scored on Archer during his seven innings Sunday was unearned, coming after an error on SS Nick Franklin that was originally ruled a hit but later revised.

--RHP Brad Boxberger is battling tightness in his right triceps, manager Kevin Cash revealed after Sunday’s win over Seattle. The Rays used RHP Kevin Jepsen in save situations three times in the four-game series, while Boxberger didn’t throw a pitch other than bullpen work to test the injury. “We expect him to be ready when we play Tuesday,” Cash said.

--RHP Nathan Karns is likely to start Tuesday’s game against the Angels after the Rays take Monday off. Karns had a great May (2-1, 1.88 ERA), but he hasn’t earned a win in nearly a month (May 13, over the Yankees). Tuesday would mark his second consecutive start against the Angels, as he started but didn’t earn a decision in the Rays’ extra-inning win over Los Angeles last week. Karns gave up five hits and four runs in five innings during that start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes, he’ll throw a breaking ball and (pitching coach Jim) Hickey and I will look at each other like, ‘How did he do that?'” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash on RHP Chris Archer after a win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Evan Longoria (sore wrist) did not play June 6. He appeared as a pinch runner June 7. He might not start June 9, but he is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Brad Boxberger (right forearm tightness) wasn’t available June 5-7. He should be ready to return June 9.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) came out in the fifth inning June 5. He will be further evaluated June 8.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 3. Barring any setbacks, the Rays hope to have Moore back around July 4.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. There is no timetable for his return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--RHP Kirby Yates (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 4.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook