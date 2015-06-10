Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Coming off an impressive 10-game road trip where the Rays went 7-3, Tuesday night was a disappointing return home to Tropicana Field for the Rays in an 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

“We had an off day. Everybody’s rested. We’re going to have some games like this where some mistakes are made, and we don’t look as crisp as we’d like,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I think it’s part of the season.”

With third baseman Evan Longoria nursing a wrist injury and not starting for a third game in a row, the Rays had players out of position -- rookie Jake Elmore at third, infielder Nick Franklin making just his second start at first -- and those two combined for three errors, which set the Rays’ high for the season.

“Nick’s learning on the job a little bit,” Cash said. “People assume first base is just the easy spot. It’s not. You’re catching balls from different angles, reacting. ... We’ll continue factoring in who plays first, who plays second while we’ve got some guys down right now.”

The team’s injury situation didn’t get any better with news that outfielder Desmond Jennings, already out five weeks with a knee injury, will undergo arthroscopic surgery Wednesday and miss a minimum of 3-4 weeks, depending on what doctors find.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-5, 4.60 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 4-2, 5.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Joey Butler drove in both Rays runs and has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, hitting .385 over that stretch. His .327 average is the third-best ever for a Rays rookie at this point in the season with 100-plus plate appearances.

--RHP Nathan Karns gave up a career-high nine hits and was roughed up by the Angels for a second straight start. He had a 2.63 ERA in his previous nine starts before totaling a 6.75 ERA in his last two.

--3B Evan Longoria, slowed by a wrist injury, stepped in as a pinch-hitter in the seventh but struck out with two on as the tying run. He hasn’t started in three straight games due to the wrist.

--LHP Enny Romero was sent back down to Triple-A Durham after giving up six hits and three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi went on the disabled list with an oblique injury, recalling RHP Andrew Bellatti for bullpen help. There is no immediate timetable for Odorizzi’s return.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) will undergo arthroscopic surgery June 10 and miss a minimum of 3-4 weeks.

--LHP Matt Moore threw in Dunedin on a rehab assignment June 9, throwing 64 pitches and giving up three hits in four scoreless innings as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last year.

--RHP Kirby Yates, who has a strained right pectoral muscle, had his rehab assignment transferred from Class A Charlotte to Triple-A Durham.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti was recalled from Triple-A Durham when the Rays put RHP Jake Odorizzi on the disabled list. Bellatti, 23, appeared in four games for Tampa Bay, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Probably not our best game. We didn’t catch the ball as well as we normally do ... little uncharacteristic of us but (Evan Longoria) was not in there. He’s a big part of what we do offensively and defensively.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after Tuesday’s loss to the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery June 10 and miss a minimum of 3-4 weeks.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the disabled list June 9, retroactive to June 6. He left the June 5 game. He underwent an MRI exam June 8.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 3. He threw in Dunedin on a rehab assignment June 9.

--RHP Kirby Yates (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 4. He had his rehab assignment transferred from Charlotte to Triple-A Durham June 9.

--3B Evan Longoria (sore wrist) did not start June 6-9. He appeared as a pinch runner June 7 and was able to pinch-hit June 9. He could return to the lineup June 10.

--RHP Brad Boxberger (right forearm tightness) wasn’t available June 5-7. He should be ready to return June 9.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook