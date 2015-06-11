Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After the Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-hander Erasmo Ramirez from the Kansas City Royals just before the season started, he gave up 15 earned runs in his first two starts, good for a 25.31 ERA.

The Rays didn’t give up on him, though, and now he is 5-2 after three consecutive wins, including a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

“I was feeling really good,” Ramirez said of his five-inning, five-hit outing that he left with a 3-2 lead. “I‘m happy because we won and I got my fifth win. ... Keep working hard, keep pounding the strike zone and make the hitter swing the bat.”

Ramirez has lasted at least five innings in each of his past six starts, giving up a combined 11 earned runs in those outings, and the Rays are 5-1 in those games. His biggest out Wednesday came to end the third inning, when the Angels had scored twice to tie the game and had two on with two outs. Ramirez fielded a ground ball from right fielder Kole Calhoun and threw to first to end the inning.

“I got maybe a little lost in the third inning when they started getting some base hits and taking advantage of a couple of fastballs, but I was happy about keeping the game tied,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 5-4, 4.14 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-2, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera was the only Rays player with two hits, and he knocked in a huge insurance run in the eighth with a ground-rule double. He is still hitting just .211, but he came through with just his 13th RBI of the season.

--LHP Jake McGee pitched the ninth inning for his first save of the season, the fifth Rays pitcher to earn a save this year. McGee was the closer last year. This season the relievers are being used based on matchups late in the game, though Brad Boxberger has 15 saves.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez picked up his fifth win, holding the Angels to two runs on five hits in his five innings. The Rays are 5-1 in his past six starts.

--1B Nick Franklin broke out of a 1-for-38 slump with a single, raising his average to .087 with a 1-for-3 night. He played better defensively after committing two errors Tuesday in just his second game of the year at first base.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Durham to provide bullpen help, with LHP Enny Romero sent down after a long outing Tuesday. Guilmet pitched two innings of one-run ball May 24 in his lone major league appearance this season. He has a 2.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A games this year.

--LHP Enny Romero was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, a day after he threw 2 1/3 innings of three-run ball. He had a 6.75 ERA in two appearances for Tampa Bay.

--OF Desmond Jennings, out the past five weeks with a left knee injury, underwent arthroscopic surgery Wednesday. There was no word on the severity of what was found, but he will miss a minimum of three to four weeks.

--RHP Kirby Yates, who was sidelined due to a strained right pectoral muscle, was taken off the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Durham. He had no decisions and a 4.15 ERA in four relief appearances for Tampa Bay before getting hurt.

--3B Evan Longoria made his first start after three games out of the starting lineup while he was limited by a wrist injury. He said he felt better and showed it with a home run, his sixth of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nothing usually hurts when you hit a home run. It felt pretty good after that.” -- 3B Evan Longoria, who homered Tuesday in his first start in five days after missing time due to a sore wrist. He helped the Rays beat the Angels 4-2.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Evan Longoria (sore wrist) did not start June 6-9. He appeared as a pinch runner June 7 and was able to pinch-hit June 9. He returned to the lineup June 10.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3 and June 9.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook