Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- With the bullpen taxed for 11 1/3 innings in a span of three games, the Tampa Bay Rays called for reinforcements.

Three pitchers were promoted from Triple-A Durham after Tampa Bay’s 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The Rays had to use five relievers a total of 3 2/3 innings Thursday, this after getting four scoreless innings from the bullpen the night before and 3 2/3 innings Tuesday. As a result, left-handers Enny Romero and C.J. Riefenhauser will join the Rays, who also called up right-hander Matt Andriese for an emergency start Friday in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

“You’ll have some rough games throughout the season,” said reliever Kevin Jepsen, who took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs in the seventh inning. “We play so many games. It’s tough for us because (starter Alex) Colome pitched such a great game. ... It’s a tough loss, but we’ll get right back there tomorrow.”

To make room for the pitching changes, the Rays placed right-hander Andrew Bellatti on the disabled list due to right shoulder tendinitis, and they optioned right-hander Preston Guilmet, who threw two innings of two-run ball Thursday, one day after he was called up from Durham. The bigger blow was designating Bobby Wilson, the team’s 32-year-old backup catcher, for assignment.

“I understand it’s part of the game,” said Wilson, who hit just .145 with four total RBIs in 24 games. “You kind of wish it doesn’t happen to you, but it did. I‘m just grateful for the opportunity that they gave me here.”

Manager Kevin Cash will go with one catcher, Rene Rivera, for the short term, with versatile Jake Elmore as an emergency backup.

“It’s extremely difficult, what Bobby was to our team, our clubhouse and our pitching staff,” Cash said. “He’s a big part of why we’re having so much success from a pitching standpoint.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-5, 5.17 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 0-1, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, retroactive to June 10. He isn’t expected to miss much more than the two weeks, but his absence hurts an overworked bullpen. Bellatti was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday but didn’t get into a game during his latest major league stint. He also was with the Rays for five days the previous week, and he is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four relief appearances this year.

--RHP Preston Guilmet, who threw two innings of two-run ball Thursday, one day after he was called up from the minors, was optioned back to Triple-A Durham following the game. He has no decisions and a 6.75 ERA in two relief appearances for Tampa Bay this season.

--LHP Enny Romero was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Thursday’s game. He was optioned to the minors Wednesday following a four-day stay with Tampa Bay. In two relief appearances for the Rays this year, he has no decisions and a 6.75 ERA.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Thursday’s game. He was on the Rays’ disabled list from mid-April to late May before he was activated and optioned to Durham. In two appearances for Tampa Bay early this season, he allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in seven games for Durham.

--RHP Matt Andriese was called up by the Rays for an emergency start Friday in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. In seven games (three starts) for Tampa Bay earlier this season, Andriese went 0-1 with a 4.79 ERA. He was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in five games (four starts) for Triple-A Durham.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier picked up his fourth outfield assist of the season, gunning down Albert Pujols at the plate as the Angels veteran tried to tag up on a fly to center. Kiermaier went 0-for-4, however, dropping his average to. 236.

--RF Steven Souza, who broke out of an 0-for-21 slump the night before, hit his 12th home run in the second inning Thursday. He extended both his team homer lead and the lead among AL rookies this season.

--DH Joey Butler continues to hit consistently, collecting two more hits Thursday to raise his average to .330. The rookie is stepping up in the absence of injured OF Desmond Jennings and is sticking at the No. 2 spot in the order.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt really good. The only thing I can do every time I go out is do my job, try to do my best.” -- RHP Alex Colome, who threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball Thursday but got a no-decision in the Rays’ 6-2 loss to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3 and June 9.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHER:

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook