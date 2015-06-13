Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In his first two shots at the majors, Joey Butler managed only four hits. Now at age 29, he’s making the most of another opportunity with the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Friday, that meant another three hits and two more RBIs, raising his season average to .342, which would lead the American League if he had enough at-bats to qualify. He’s now had 117 for the Rays, and with each one, he’s gaining confidence and validating his surprising success.

“I would like to make it stay this way, but it’s a tough league,” said Butler, who spent part of 2014 in Japan after brief stints in the majors with the Rangers and Cardinals. “This is definitely the best opportunity I’ve had, playing consistently and always being in there, and that brings a level of comfort.”

Butler has helped the Rays handle the absence of outfielder Desmond Jennings, due to miss another eight weeks with a knee injury. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Butler’s work ethic and spirit have been contagious in the clubhouse.

“He’s been playing a long time, hasn’t had many opportunities, but he’s getting one and making the most of it,” Cash said. “The entire dugout gets excited when he comes to the plate because we know that we’re going to get to see a good at-bat. I think everybody would say what a great addition, great teammate he’s been and how much we enjoy having him around.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-4, 4.93 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 7-4, 1.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Mikie Mahtook was optioned to Triple-A Durham, having hit .150 in two short stints with the Rays. His first two MLB hits were home runs, but he added a single Friday, along with a sacrifice bunt to help the Rays to victory.

--C Curt Casali was recalled and will be the Rays’ backup catcher moving forward. He hasn’t hit well at the major league level, but his defense and ability to handle Rays pitchers will give him regular work in relief of starter Rene Rivera.

--DH Joey Butler went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, raising his average to .342 on the season. He’s hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games, batting .404 over that span. His batting average is the best among AL rookies with at least 100 at-bats.

--LHP Jake McGee is getting back to lights-out closer form, getting a perfect ninth on Friday, including strikeouts of the first two batters he faced. The Rays have had six different pitchers record saves this season, but McGee is pitching like someone who wants his old closer job back in a hurry.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Lot of good things tonight. Sometimes we’re going to have to piece it together, and we did. We got seven runs tonight, but those runs were more manufactured than what we’ve done through the course of the year.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a win vs. the White Sox on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3 and June 9.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHER:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer