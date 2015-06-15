Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Asdrubal Cabrera came to the Tampa Bay Rays with a reputation for unusual power for a shortstop, with at least 14 home runs in each of the last four seasons, including 25 as an All-Star with Cleveland in 2011.

Sunday was a rare glimpse of that power for the Rays, hitting a huge two-run home run off White Sox ace Chris Sale that provided the different in a 2-1 win, just his third home run of the season but a reminder of what he can do.

“As soon as I hit it, I knew,” said Cabrera, still hitting just .206 but enjoying his part in a three-game sweep. “It was awesome.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Cabrera has been the best shortstop in the American League defensively, and he’s happy to see his bat come around, especially in game situations where the Rays need it most.

“I know he hasn’t performed offensively the way that he wants to, nor is he capable of,” Cash said. “But when you can get big knocks like that, it erases some of those tough games. For him to get the big hit today was really nice.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-29

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 4-3, 4.42 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 5-2, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera missed his power this season, but he came through with a huge 2-run home run in the seventh for the difference in a 2-1 win Sunday. It’s just his third home run of the season, and his defense has been stellar. The Rays could use more hits like that from him.

--RHP Nathan Karns was poised Sunday in holding Chicago to one run in his six innings, despite facing runners in scoring position in all six innings. Hitters went 1-for-9 against him with runners in scoring position, allowing him to keep the Rays in a game against White Sox ace Chris Sale.

--OF Brandon Guyer went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base, impressive because Chicago’s Chris Sale had allowed only one stolen base against him all season. The Rays had two Sunday, with another from rookie Jake Elmore.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen bounced back nicely after giving up three runs in blown save Thursday, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth on seven pitches for his fifth save of the season. The Rays bullpen came through despite two key arms having the day off in Brad Boxberger and Jake McGee.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi, on the disabled list with an oblique strain, played catch today as a first step toward testing the strain and moving onto a bullpen or rehab start.

--LHP Drew Smyly, out with a labrum tear, made 20 throws from 45-60 feet Saturday and felt great. He is continuing a two-month rehab.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti played catch Sunday and is on pace to return from the disabled list near the end of the month. He went on the DL with a shoulder injury Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a big win. Against Chris Sale, probably not an ideal matchup, but (starter Nathan Karns) gave us a tremendous start. He was outstanding ... (SS Asdrubal Cabrera), huge knock, and that’s basically the ballgame.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a 2-1 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14 as a first step in his recovery.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3 and June 9.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHER:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer