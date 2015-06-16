Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Long before the Rays had control of Monday’s victory over the Nationals, a spark came in the second inning, when center fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit a ground ball up the middle for what would normally be a single.

But Kiermaier never stopped running, anticipating a slow response from Nationals center fielder Denard Span and beating the throw to second. He wasn’t done: He stole third base, then scored on a sacrifice fly, manufacturing not only a run but momentum that carried the Rays to a 6-1 victory.

“Playing teams that we’re not used to playing, they don’t really know who I am,” Kiermaier said. “I‘m not a big-name guy or anything, but I try to use that to my advantage. Anytime I can try to catch a defender sleeping and take that extra base, I‘m going to do it.”

The Rays batted Kiermaier eighth on Monday, but he still served as a tablesetter, getting two hits and scoring twice, raising his season average to .257.

“The hustle double, getting to third, then (Rene Rivera) getting the big sac fly to get us on the board ... that’s kind of exactly what he does,” manager Kevin Cash said.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-29

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 2-2, 3.71 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-2, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez threw six shutout innings, winning for the sixth time in seven starts. In his past four outings, he’s allowed three runs in 23 1/3 innings. As the Rays have gone without multiple starting pitchers, he’s stepped up as a surprisingly consistent presence in the rotation.

--3B Evan Longoria left the game with a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. X-rays were negative and he’s day to day, optimistic he’ll be back soon. Kevin Cash said if the score had been closer, he wouldn’t have left the game.

--2B Logan Forsythe lined up in the cleanup spot and continued his strong hitting -- 3-for-5 with two RBIs. He had a gem on defense, racing to his right and throwing against his body for a key putout.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier showed off his speed with a pair of doubles, a stolen base and two runs scored, sparking the Rays with the first run on the way to a 6-1 victory. He now has six steals, behind only Steven Souza for the team lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Erasmo was really good again, just kept his poise really well out there. ... Lot of good things, a lot of good at-bats.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, on starting RHP Erasmo Ramirez shut down the Washington Nationals on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Evan Longoria (bruised left wrist) left the June 15 game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14 as a first step in his recovery.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3 and June 9. He had a rehab start in Port Charlotte pushed back to Tuesday due to heavy rains. He’s aiming for an early July return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer