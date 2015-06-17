Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays are receiving consistency on the mound this season despite using a wide array of inexperienced pitchers. That wasn’t the case Tuesday in the team’s 16-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Starter Alex Colome, who gave up two runs or fewer in four of his five previous starts, lasted only two innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and putting further strain on an overused bullpen.

“The walks early on and pitching behind guys was uncharacteristic of what we’ve done as a staff,” manager Kevin Cash said. “That’s part of it. You’re going to have nights like that. Hopefully you limit them.”

The Rays, having burned through three relievers to get to the eighth inning, used infielders Jake Elmore and Nick Franklin for the eighth and ninth, giving up a combined three runs in a game already lost to help preserve more arms.

“We’re extremely appreciative because it kept two guys from having to throw,” Cash said. “It kept us that much fresher going into the game tomorrow.”

Both Elmore and Franklin served up a home run ball to Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos. The duo became the Rays’ first position players to pitch since outfielder Sam Fuld in 2013.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-4, 3.74 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 1-1, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Colome said he lost command of his pitches in a nightmarish second inning that saw him give up five hits and three walks. He wound up with his shortest outing of the season, as he gave up six runs in two innings and saw his ERA go from 4.21 to 5.14.

--3B Evan Longoria, who took a pitch off his wrist and left the game Tuesday night, bounced back and started Wednesday, getting hits in his first two at-bats. With the game out of reach, he was pulled for rest in the fifth inning.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser gave up two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief, his third outing since being called up Friday. After the game, he was optioned to Triple-A Durham, leaving the bigs with a 7.94 ERA in limited work.

--RHP Ronald Belisario had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham, and he will join the Rays in Washington on Wednesday. He had an opt-out in his contract forcing the Rays’ hand, but they called him up for an unspecified bullpen role. The 32-year-old had 17 saves in Durham, but he is likely to be a setup man for Tampa Bay.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) made his third rehab start for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday, throwing 78 pitches (49 strikes). He lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs. He still has one or two more rehab games to go and is eyeing an early-July return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ll have to ask Wilson Ramos.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, when asked whether Jake Elmore or Nick Franklin had better stuff on the mound Tuesday. Both infielders gave up homers to the Nationals catcher in Washington’s 16-4 rout of Tampa Bay.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Evan Longoria (bruised left wrist) left the June 15 game. X-rays were negative, and he was back in the lineup June 16.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14 as a first step in his recovery.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16. He is aiming for an early-July return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer