Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Rays are in Washington for a short two-game interleague series and no less than five members of the active roster have ties to the Nationals or the capital region.

Tampa Bay has four players on its roster who have played for the Nationals: infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, outfielder Steven Souza, Jr., and pitchers Xavier Cedeno and Nathan Karns.

For good measure, outfielder Brandon Guyer played baseball and football at Herndon High in Fairfax County, Va., about 30 miles from Nationals Park. Guyer, who normally starts against lefties, pinch-hit in the third Wednesday and grounded into a double play.

”It is pretty cool,“ Guyer said of playing in Washington. ”When I saw we were coming here it was something I put on my calendar. Just like coming to Baltimore, it is always good to see family and friends.

Both teams (Washington and Tampa Bay) are playing great. It will be fun.”

Cabrera, Souza and Cedeno all played part of last season for the Nationals, who had the best record in the National League and won the East division easily. Souza made a fabulous catch on the last play of the regular-season to preserve a no-hitter by Jordan Zimmermann -- the first in franchise history.

Does that background aid the Rays? “Maybe a little bit for them,” Guyer said of his teammates who played in Washington. “Since they played in the park and they know a lot about it. They know the guys on the other team.”

Souza hit his 13th homer of the year -- that leads the team -- and had three hits in a 5-0 win over the Nationals on Wednesday. His home run came against Zimmermann. “He plays the game the right way,” Guyer said of Souza. “He leaves it all out on the field. He is living up to the hype.”

Guyer played at Nationals Park for the first time on Wednesday. He grew up following the Orioles during a time there was no big league team in Washington and he hit a home run in his first big league at-bat at Baltimore in 2011.

He is married to Lindsay Murphy, who he met when he played at the University of Virginia. She was working for a television station in Washington and interviewed Guyer about his 26-game hitting streak.

Guyer won a bet from his Virginia teammates about whether we would ask her out. They had their first child, daughter Riley, on Dec. 30, 2014. Murphy recently stepped away from her duties as a sports anchor with FOX 5 in Washington to spend more time with her family.

Murphy and their daughter were in the pressbox before Wednesday’s game as the former sports anchor chatted with some of those in the media she worked with while covering the Nationals. “It has been great to see them after games when I walk out of the clubhouse when we are home,” Guyer said.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-4, 3.74 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 1-1, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer will get the start on Thursday at Washington. He made his major league debut at Washington on June 20, 2012, and took the loss against Stephen Strasburg of the Nationals. In six innings he gave up three runs (one earned). This year Archer has an ERA of 0.51 on the road -- the best mark in the majors. He has allowed one run or fewer in a club-record seven straight road starts.

--RHP Matt Andriese was slated to start on Wednesday against the host Nationals. But the Rays went with Steve Geltz, in part because rain was in the forecast. Andriese came on in the third and did not allow a run in three innings and picked up his second win of the year in his fifth outing out of the bullpen.

--RHP Steve Geltz got a late nod as the starter on Wednesday instead of RHP Matt Andriese. It was his second career start after coming out of the bullpen in 281 of his first 282 big league appearances. Geltz retired all six batters and did not figure in the decision as Andriese came on in the sixth.

--OF Steven Souza, Jr., who played for the Nationals at the end of last season, started in right and hit No. 6 in the lineup. He had three hits, with a home run in the fifth off Jordan Zimmermann. It was his first game at Nationals Park since Sept. 28, when he made a diving catch in left-center to preserve a no-hitter by Zimmermann. It was the last out of the game and the ball was hit by Christian Yelich of the Marlins. “It was fun competing your friend,” Souza said of facing Zimmermann.

--INF Asdrubal Cabrera was hitless on Wednesday against his former team. He has three homers and 15 RBIs but his average has been hovering around .200.

--OF Brandon Guyer, who grew up in nearby Herndon, Va., was a pinch-hitter in the third. He grounded into a double play while batting for starting pitcher Steve Geltz, who is normally a reliever. Guyer normally starts and bats leadoff against left-handed pitchers.

--RHP Ronald Belisario was called up from Triple-A Durham after Tuesday’s game. He came on in the last of the eighth on Wednesday after a rain delay with his teaming winning, 5-0. The righty pitched two scoreless innings as four Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout. He was 4-8 with an ERA of 5.56 for the Chicago White Sox last year and then fractured his left shoulder before spring training. He was 0-2 with an ERA of 3.26 with 17 saves for Durham.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is an exciting young player. What a nice applause the crowd gave him. He made an unbelievable play in foul territory and then came up and hit a home run.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, on Steven Souza Jr. who dominated his ex-Washington teammates on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14 as a first step in his recovery.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16. He is aiming for an early-July return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He is slated to hit on the field June 18.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He was slated to throw at 75 feet June 17 and again June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer