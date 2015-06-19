Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Rays begin a series in Cleveland on Friday and it will be a homecoming of sorts for Kevin Cash, the first-year manager for Tampa Bay.

Cash, 37, the youngest manager or coach in the four major North American sports, was the bullpen coach for the Indians the past two years under manager Terry Francona. Cash played for the Red Sox when Francona was a manager there.

“I‘m extremely thankful for the opportunity they gave me,” Cash said of the Indians. “They are good people.”

Tampa Bay shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera will also return to Cleveland, where he played shortstop for the Indians.

“I hope he gets a great reception,” Cash said of Cabrera, hitting just .204 after a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The starting pitcher on Friday for the Rays will be Nathan Karns, who made his major league debut with three starts for the Nationals in 2013. Tampa Bay just played four games in a row against Washington -- the last two on the road -- and Karns missed throwing against his former team.

A right-hander from Texas Tech, Karns is 3-3 with an ERA of 3.67 and leads major league rookies with 13 starts. It will be his first outing against the Indians.

“He has been great. I think he pitches off his fastball. He is a bulldog out there,” said Jake Elmore, an infielder for Tampa Bay. “He gives us a chance to win. He goes right after hitters.”

The Rays are used to playing big market clubs such as Boston and New York in the American League. And they just finished four games against the Washington Nationals, who have three players with huge contracts: pitcher Max Scherzer, outfielder Jayson Werth and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. So how is Tampa Bay able to compete so well?

“It is hard to explain. This group right here comes to the yard every day,” Elmore said, standing in the Tampa Bay clubhouse Thursday. “It is just a fun group to be around.”

One of the offensive igniters for the Rays is Kevin Kiermaier, the center fielder who batted leadoff Thursday. He is hitting .254 this year with four homers, 14 RBIs and six steals.

Kiermaier was drafted in the 31st round by the Rays in 2010. “He is like a sparkplug,” Elmore said. “He definitely ignites the team. He is a battery that makes the team tick a little bit. He has obviously developed nicely. He has turned into an igniter.”

RECORD: 38-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 3-3, 3.67 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 8-5, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer got the start Thursday at Washington and improved to 8-4. He allowed eight hits and three in five innings and stayed in the game despite a delay of 17 minutes by rain in the fourth. He made his major league debut at Washington one June 20, 2012, and took the loss against Stephen Strasburg of the Nationals. He had allowed one run or fewer in a club-record seven straight road starts. “Arch did a nice job settling down,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Typical Arch. We had some really nice at-bats. Our bullpen came in and finished it out. It is nice when they had some time off. It worked out good.”

--OF Steven Souza, Jr., who played for the Nationals at the end of last season, was honored before Thursday’s game for the best defensive player of the year in 2014. He made a catch in left-center to end a Sept. 28 no-hitter for Washington pitcher Jordan Zimmermann. Souza, who had three hits Wednesday, had a hit and scored twice Thursday. He is hitting .223 with 13 homers and 30 RBIs.

--INF Asdrubal Cabrera was hitless in three at-bats on Wednesday against his former team. He has three homers and 15 RBIs but his average has been hovering around .200.

--3B Evan Longoria had two hits to raise his mark to .277 with six homers. He also made some nice plays in the field, with four assists.

--RHP Nathan Karns will get the start on Friday at Cleveland. The former Washington pitcher leads American League rookies in starts with 13 and will face the Indians for the first time. He allowed just one run on Sunday in his start against the Chicago White Sox. “He has been great. I think he pitches off his fastball. He is a bulldog out there,” said Jake Elmore, an infielder for Tampa Bay. “He gives us a chance to win. He goes right after hitters.”

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) was slated to throw a bullpen session Thursday, then will be re-evaluated. He made his third minor league rehab start June 16 for Class A Charlotte and went 4 2/3 innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs against Lakeland, a farm team of the Detroit Tigers. He threw 78 pitches, 49 for strikes.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) was not able to hit on the field June 18 since rain wiped out batting practice. But he was able to hit inside in the cages.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some really nice at-bats. Our bullpen came in and finished it out. It is nice when they had some time off. It worked out good.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash after a win over Washington on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and will do so again June 19.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14 and June 18 and hopes to do so again June 19.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16. He is aiming for an early-July return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He was able to hit inside in the cages June 18 after batting practice was cancelled by rain.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He Threw at 75 feet June 17 and again June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

