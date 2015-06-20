Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It was a double homecoming for two members of the Rays on Friday night. Manager Kevin Cash and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera returned to the city they called home last year, and they played against the team that they were members of a year ago.

The result was a satisfying 4-1 Tampa Bay victory. Cash, the Indians’ bullpen coach the last two years, beat his managerial mentor, Cleveland’s Terry Francona. Cabrera had two hits, including a home run, to help defeat the team he had played for from 2007 until the middle of last season when he was traded.

Francona and Cash have a long history together. In addition to being Francona’s bullpen coach the last two years, Cash was also a backup catcher for Francona when Francona was the manager of the Red Sox.

“He impacted everybody here, myself included,” said Francona. “We’re happy for him, but we miss him.”

Francona couldn’t resist taking a couple of good-natured verbal shots at Cash prior to the game. When asked if he thought the light-hitting Cash could eventually become a big league manager or coach, Francona joked, “When he was in the batter’s box, I WISHED he was a coach.”

Francona was also asked if he thought the three-game series could become a battle of wits between the two managers. “I hope not, because I‘m not very smart, and he’s not much smarter,” said Francona.

Cabrera, meanwhile, got the last laugh in the game, hitting a solo home run in the second inning and adding a seventh-inning single that was a key hit in another Rays rally.

“The home run was very special,” said Cabrera. “I played here for eight years, so I was a little nervous before the game. It felt kind of weird being in the other clubhouse.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 6-2, 4.45 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-8, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Karns threw two wild pitches in the first inning, one of which allowed a run to score, but then pitched into the sixth inning without allowing another run in getting the win Friday. “He was a little out of sync early, but he slowed the game down and made pitches after that,” said manager Kevin Cash.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who will start Saturday vs. Cleveland, has been one of the better pitchers in the American League over the last two months. Since April 19, Ramirez is 6-1 with a 2.36 ERA.

--RHP Brad Boxberger’s save Friday was his 17th of the season. If he continues to be successful in the closer’s role, Boxberger has a chance to become Tampa Bay’s 10th different saves leader in the last 11 years.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and was expected to do so again June 19.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14 and June 18 and hopes to do so again June 19.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16. He is aiming for an early-July return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He was able to hit indoors June 18.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer