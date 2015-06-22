Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Although the Tampa Bay Rays lost the final game of their five-game trip to Washington and Cleveland, manager Kevin Cash was very happy with the way his team played during the five games. Tampa Bay went 4-1 on the trip.

The Rays won two games in Washington and won two of three games against the Indians in Cleveland. In winning four of the five games on the trip, Tampa Bay’s pitchers only allowed six runs in the five games.

The Rays beat Washington 5-0 and 5-3, then came to Cleveland and won 4-1 on Friday, 4-1 on Saturday, and lost 1-0 on Sunday. The Rays lead the American League in team ERA, They held Cleveland to three runs in 27 innings, and ace Chris Archer didn’t start any of the games.

“I‘m excited by the way we played on this trip,” said Cash, after the team’s 1-0 loss on Sunday. “We just couldn’t manufacture any runs.”

The Rays went into the game with the best road record in the majors at 21-11. A lot of that is due to Tampa Bay’s stingy pitching staff. The Rays’ on Sunday lowered their league-leading ERA from 3.31 to 3.28.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 6-1, 5.33 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 2-1, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Colome retired the first 16 batters he faced on Sunday, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning, when OF Michael Bourn snapped that streak with an infield single. “It was nice to see Alex have a bounceback outing against a very tough lineup,” said manager Kevin Cash of Colome, who gave up six runs in two innings in his last start, vs. Washington. Sunday in Cleveland he pitched a career-high seven innings, allowing no runs and one hit.

--OF Kevin Kiermaier doubled in the eighth inning as he continued his hot month of June. Kiermaier is hitting .333 (19-for-57) in 19 games in June.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez was hopeful of not missing his next start, but that decision has not yet been made. Ramirez left Saturday’s game in the fourth inning with a strained right groin.

--3B Evan Longoria did not have an RBI Sunday, and the Rays did not win. Longoria is a pretty good barometer for Rays success this season. The Rays are 19-2 in games Longoria drives in a run. They are 21-29 in games he doesn’t have an RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their guy was outstanding and our guy was outstanding.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a 1-0 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16. He is aiming for an early-July return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He was able to hit indoors June 18.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer