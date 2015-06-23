Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Even in a loss, opposing managers continue to shower praise on Kevin Kiermaier.

The Rays center fielder collected three hits Monday in Tampa Bay’s 8-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field.

”Kiermaier wears us out,“ Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”It’s always that way with certain guys and certain teams. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think he’s hitting .500. We love the way the kid plays. All out, all the time.

“If he gets a base hit, you’d better be ready because he’s going to stretch it. He’s a great defender. They have a nice player over there in him.”

Kiermaier got his eighth stolen base Monday as well, part of a season-high five steals for the Rays. While he scored twice, he was disappointed by two late strikeouts on a night when the Rays stranded a season-high 14 batters.

“I‘m just trying to keep it simple,” Kiermaier said. “A couple of my last at-bats I got a little too aggressive and took big swings and I struck out. Little things like that you can learn from. When I kept it simple, I had good at-bats.”

Kiermaier is hitting only .260 on the season, but his ability to get extra bases -- his 13 doubles are one off the team lead and his six triples lead the Rays -- make him an ideal table-setter at the top of Tampa Bay’s batting order.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-6, 4.96 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 8-4, 2.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and then the team will decide if he will make a fifth rehab start or if he will return to the majors for his next appearance.

--RHP Steve Geltz faced three batters and retired them all Monday, setting a Rays record by extending his streak to 28 consecutive batters retired. That broke the team record of 26, set in 2011 by Kyle Farnsworth. He lowered his ERA to 2.23.

--DH Joey Butler, a rookie at 29, continues to be a great story, hitting .338 after a 3-for-5 outing Monday. His batting average leads all AL rookies, and if he can pile up enough plate appearances, he could challenge for the league batting title.

--RHP Ronald Belisario allowed only one hit and one walk in four innings before Monday, but he struggled in the sixth inning against the Blue Jays. He gave up three runs on three hits and a walk while recording just two outs. The loss went to starter Matt Andriese, but Belisario couldn’t hold on and keep the Rays in the game.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera was ejected in the fifth inning after arguing a called third strike. It was the first ejection by a Rays player this season and the fourth ejection of Cabrera’s career. He pounded the plate with his bat before getting ejected, then threw his helmet in disgust. Cabrera finished the night 0-for-3.

--LHP Enny Romero was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the game. No corresponding move was announced. Romero kept the Rays from needing to use too many arms in the bullpen, throwing 50 pitches and lasting two innings Monday while giving up three hits and one earned run. He lowered his ERA to 7.84.

--INF Tim Beckham began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Monday, going 1-for-2. He has been on the disabled list since May 31 due to a strained right hamstring.

--OF Grady Sizemore, released by the Phillies on June 1, signed a minor league deal with the Rays. He was assigned to Class A Charlotte, and he went 0-for-2 on Monday. In 39 games for Philadelphia this season, the 32-year-old veteran hit .245/.288/.296 with no homers and six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We did a great job of getting guys on, but we didn’t get those big hits with runners on second and third or bases loaded when we needed.” -- CF Kevin Kiermeier, after the Rays stranded a season-high 14 runners Monday in an 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16, then started June 21 for Triple-A Durham. He will throw a bullpen session June 23, after which the team will determine if he is ready to be activated.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 22.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Ronald Belisario

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer