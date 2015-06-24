Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chris Archer continues to make a case to be the American League starter in the All-Star game, with Tuesday’s win against the Toronto Blue Jays giving him a 6-0 record and 1.66 ERA over his last eight starts.

The most impressive work from the Tampa Bay Rays’ young ace might be against the best-hitting team in the major leagues, with a 3-0 record and 0.41 ERA in three starts this season against Toronto.

“It’s tricky because they’re smart. They’re veterans,” Archer said of facing the Jays. “They remember each time you face them, so you try to execute every pitch to your fullest capability. You know you can’t slip because if you try to throw a slider, you hang it, it’s going to get banged.”

Archer gave credit to catcher Rene Rivera, saying his pitch combinations consistently worked against difficult hitters. After not allowing a single hit in the first four innings, he had a tougher finish, but kept his poise, even when an error in the seventh allowed a run to score and put runners at second and third with a one-run lead.

“Chris is going to be good for a very long time,” Toronto’s R.A. Dickey said after losing to Archer. “He’s one of the best pitchers, not just in the American league, but in the whole league. ... You better not break or you’re going to be out of it really quick with a guy like that on the other side.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 5-3, 3.92 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 4-3, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Steven Souza extended his team lead with his 10th stolen base, becoming the seventh player in the majors with at least 10 steals and home runs. He’s on pace to be the first rookie to lead his team in both since Scott Rolen with the Phillies in 1997.

--RHP Chris Archer continues to dominate, with a 6-0 mark and 1.66 ERA in his last eight starts. He’s in the top in the AL in wins and ERA (2.10) and now leads the AL with 123 strikeouts. Is he the AL’s All-Star game starter?

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera bounced back nicely after being ejected for arguing a called third strike Monday, hitting a key home run in the eighth inning to provide the winning run in the 4-3 win. With two hits, he’s now hitting .210.

--RHP Brad Boxberger gave up a solo home run, but still came through for his 19th save of the season, striking out two batters in relief of starter Chris Archer.

--RHP Kirby Yates was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. He did not pitch in Tuesday’s game.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) will make his fifth and final rehab start on Friday for Triple-A Durham. He is likely returning to the Rays’ rotation next week.

--DH John Jaso (wrist) may begin a rehab assignment this week. He’s been working out with the team in the past week and would add a key veteran bat for the second half of the season.

--INF Tim Beckham (hamstring) played a rehab game at Class-A Charlotte, going 1-for-2 in five innings at second base, grounding into a double play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All three of my pitches were there. I could locate my fastball on both sides, so I felt comfortable throwing anything at any time.” -- Rays RHP Chris Archer, after a win over Toronto on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16, then started June 21 for Triple-A Durham.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 22.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer