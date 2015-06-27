Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- With three one-run losses in the last five games, the Tampa Bay Rays’ missed opportunities at the plate are more glaring, but manager Kevin Cash said it’s nothing to dwell on too much.

“I don’t think we’re pressing,” Cash said after his team went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in a 4-3 10-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox Friday. “Just not being able to execute and take advantage of some runners on base later on, fairly frustrating game, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

The Rays left eight men on base Friday -- same as Boston, which went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. But Tampa Bay had a real shot at just their second walkoff win of 2015 when shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera doubled to lead off the ninth.

With two on and no outs, Cash opted not to pinch-hit for catcher Curt Casali, a recent call-up, and Casali couldn’t advance the runners, striking out.

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier’s groundout put runners at second and third for designated hitter Joey Butler, but he lined out to right field to end the inning.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” outfielder Steven Souza said. “We had several situations, mine included, to get the job done. We just didn’t get it done, plain and simple.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 7-6, 4.50 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 2-2, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Marc Krauss got an RBI double in his first at-bats with the Rays after being acquired from the Angels for minor-league pitcher Kyle Winkler. He also made a sharp defensive play, catching a foul ball in front of the Rays dugout.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who was off to a rough start at the plate this season, went 3-for-4 to raise his average to .214. His leadoff double in the ninth was nearly a game-winner, but the Rays stranded him at third base.

--2B Logan Forsythe, not even expected to start going into the season, has been a consistent force in the middle of the batting order for the Rays. He had another three hits Friday, raising his season average to .298.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen was the first of six Rays relievers in Friday’s loss, so the bullpen is stressed heading into Saturday’s start from Matt Andriese, who will need to go five-plus to avoid needing to make a roster move for fresh arms.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) was scheduled to make his fifth and final rehab start for Triple-A Durham, but a rainout pushed that to the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He’s still in position to rejoin the Rays next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely frustrating. We had several situations, mine included, to get the job done and we just didn’t get it done, plain and simple. In order to win ballgames like that, we’ve got to come up with a clutch hit in those big opportunities.” -- OF Steven Souza, after the Rays fell to the Red Sox in 10 innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16, then started June 21 for Triple-A Durham. He was scheduled to make his fifth and final rehab start for Triple-A Durham June 26, but a rainout pushed that to June 27. He’s still in position to rejoin the Rays next week.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 22.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 24. The Rays are hopeful he returns before the all-star break.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer