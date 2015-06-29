Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In adding veteran Grady Sizemore to their roster on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays had hoped to get a spark for an injury-depleted lineup.

Sizemore did that and then some, matching a team record with three hits in his Rays debut, going 3-for-5 with an RBI in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

“I‘m just happy to be back on a big-league team and in uniform,” said Sizemore, signed by the Rays after he was cut by the Phillies. “It’s one of those days where you just feel good at the plate and you have good timing. ... Just try to come in here and put good at-bats together and do what I can.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash, who batted Sizemore second in the lineup as the team’s designated hitter, was pleased by how well he played in his first game.

“We probably anticipated he was going to have some really good at-bats, but to come in and get three hits, it was nice,” Cash said. “A nice boost for us. ... It was good to see but it just wasn’t quite enough today.”

The Rays moved outfielder Desmond Jennings to the 60-day disabled list as he recovers from knee surgery. For a team that’s struggled to hit consistently, Sizemore’s addition could help the Rays as they try to stay in first place in the American League East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 4-3, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Grady Sizemore went 3-for-5 in his Rays debut, making a strong first impression in his first game since being released by the Phillies. As the Rays seek reliable bats amid injuries, Sizemore could be a much-needed spark near the top of the lineup.

--RHP Chris Archer matched a season high with five runs allowed, four on a career-high three home runs he gave up. He’s been sensational and had the AL’s lowest ERA entering the game, but got caught on a few offspeed pitches over the plate after allowing a total of seven runs over his previous six starts.

--RF Steven Souza went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and is mired in an 0-for-14 slump. The rookie leads the team in home runs and stolen bases, but has struggled to make consistent contact at the plate, hitting just .217.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera, batting leadoff for the first time this season, went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. He went 8-for-13 at the plate in three games vs. Boston, raising his season average to .226 with three straight multi-hit games.

--RHP Matt Andriese was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday after needing just 70 pitches to go six innings in Saturday’s win. He gave up one hit and struck out five to improve his record to 3-2. “He threw a lot of fastballs at us, a lot of strikes,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “We could never get anything going offensively.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger struck out one in the ninth and recorded his 20th save of the season Saturday. He became the fourth AL pitcher with 20 saves joining Glen Perkins (Twins), Zach Britton (Orioles) and Huston Street (Angels). “I think we go into every game factoring in what the health and the shape of the bullpen is,” Cash said. “They all pitched last night but they all bounced back and said, ‘I feel really good.'”

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) is now in line to make his season debut on Thursday against Cleveland, though no official starter has been named. The team optioning RHP Matt Andriese points to their confidence in Moore returning to the rotation, where he’ll provide a huge boost.

--OF Kevin Kiermaier sat for the second straight game, but manager Kevin Cash said it was simply to give his legs a day off after a long stretch of home games played on artificial turf.

--INF Tim Beckham came off the disabled list and was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday. He has been on the DL since May 31 with a hamstring strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today kind of feels like we just got beat.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a loss to Boston on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16, then started June 21 for Triple-A Durham. He was scheduled to make his fifth and final rehab start for Triple-A Durham June 26, but a rainout pushed that to June 27.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10, and he is out until at least early July.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 24. The Rays are hopeful he returns before the all-star break.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer