Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Brought in to spark a struggling Rays offense, Grady Sizemore has had an impressive first two games with Tampa Bay, even though both nights have come in losing efforts.

“It’s no secret we haven’t come out and hit the ball the way we’re capable of,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We’re going to go through those ruts -- we’re probably in one right now. ... Our offense will get out of this funk and hopefully we’ll carry it over for a couple games. It just wasn’t there tonight.”

Sizemore, signed by the Rays after he was released by the Phillies, went 3-for-5 in his Tampa Bay debut on Sunday, then got the Rays’ first hit -- a solo home run against his old team -- to break up a perfect game in the seventh inning.

Sizemore was a three-time All-Star with Cleveland and knee injuries have been a major setback in his career. But he’s pleased to have a fresh start at 32, and facing his old club was strange, though so many players have changed since he last played for Cleveland in 2011.

“It’s a weird feeling after being there so long,” he said. “It’s a different team though. I hardly recognize any of those guys. ... I‘m happy for the opportunity (here). Any chance I get to contribute to a team, I‘m looking forward to it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-3, 4.06 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 6-2, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Karns gave up nine hits, but stranded enough Cleveland runners (eight) to keep the Rays in the game with what ended up a quality start -- six innings, two earned runs, with seven strikeouts against just two walks.

--RHP Ronald Belisario had a nightmarish ninth inning, bringing in two runs with wild pitches, one in the middle of an intentional walk. With four earned runs in one inning, his season ERA climbed to 9.45, putting his immediate future in danger as the Rays prepare to activate RHP Matt Moore on Thursday.

--RF Steven Souza continued what is now an 0-for-17 slide at the plate with an 0-for-3 night Monday. He also struggled in the field, mistiming a line drive that dropped for a single. He leads the team in HR and SBs but is hitting just .215 now.

--DH Grady Sizemore has made a big splash in his first two games with the Rays, adding a solo home run Monday after three hits in his debut. He’s played well in the No. 2 slot, though OF Joey Butler is likely to return there soon.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) will start Thursday’s game against Cleveland, his first MLB appearance in nearly 15 months. He has pitched well in five rehab appearances and gives a much-needed boost to the Rays staff.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier returned to the starting lineup after getting two days off to rest his legs after a long run of home games on turf. He went 0-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Karnsy, for not having his very good stuff or his best stuff, he really battled. That game could have been 5-0 in multiple innings. It actually felt like we were down by much more than two throughout the course of that game. He did a nice job of kind of battling out there and made some big pitches when he had to.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after RHP Nathan Karns gave up two earned runs in six innings in the loss to Cleveland Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16, then started for Triple-A Durham on June 21 and June 27. He is expected to make his major league season debut July 2.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 27, and he could be return in mid-July.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 24. The Rays hope he will be ready to return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore