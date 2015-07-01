Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- No team in baseball has used its bullpen more than the Tampa Bay Rays, and after a second straight late-inning struggle, changes were made.
The Rays optioned right-hander Kirby Yates -- who gave up a two-run home run in 0.2 innings Tuesday -- to Triple-A Durham, and right-hander Ronald Belisario was designated for assignment, carrying a 7.88 ERA after struggling in Monday’s loss.
The Rays’ top three relievers -- Kevin Jepsen, Jake McGee and Brad Boxberger -- have been outstanding, each with ERAs under 3.00 and used in high-leverage situations. But Yates and Belisario haven’t been the only problems -- right-hander Steve Geltz, who recently set a team record by retiring 32 consecutive batters, gave up a three-run home run Tuesday, raising his ERA to 3.03.
No corresponding moves have been announced, but the bullpen has been an overall strength for the Rays, with left-hander Xavier Cedeno (2.41) and right-hander Brandon Gomes (2.81) also sporting sub-3.00 ERAs in heavy usage.
Getting right-hander Matt Moore back to the starting rotation this week, with Jake Odorizzi to follow, should move right-hander Alex Colome to the bullpen in the coming weeks, so Tuesday’s changes were likely on the way before the recent struggles.”
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost three
NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 9-6, 4.16 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-3, 4.50 ERA)
--RHP Erasmo Ramirez pitched well Tuesday, holding Cleveland to two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 4.01 on the season. He’s likely to stick in the rotation even as the Rays get two starters back from injury, with strong numbers for a No. 5 starter.
--RF Steven Souza went 0-for-3, putting him in an 0-for-20 slump with 12 strikeouts. He took responsibility for the team’s offensive struggles after the game, but manager Kevin Cash the hitting problems have run team-wide.
--SS Asdrubal Cabrera continues to bounce back from early-season hitting woes, with a 1-for-2 outing Tuesday, including an RBI double and run scored. He’s lifted his batting average to .226 and is hitting seventh in the batting order.
--RHP Kirby Yates was optioned to Triple-A Durham after giving up two runs in 2/3 innings Tuesday. He leaves with a 6.14 ERA and may be down for a while as the Rays get key pitchers back from injury.
--RHP Ronald Belisario was designated for assignment Tuesday, his struggles with two wild pitches that scored runs Monday outweighing a scoreless 1 1/3 innings he threw Tuesday. His ERA of 7.88 suggests he won’t be back in the majors with the Rays, even if he clears waivers.
--DH John Jaso (wrist) played six innings at first base in a rehab game for Class A Charlotte, going 0-for-3. There’s no immediate timetable for his return.
--1B James Loney (finger) went 1-for-4 as a DH for Class A Charlotte. He continues to set himself up to return to the team this weekend in New York.
--RHP Andrew Bellatti (shoulder) pitched two innings for Class A Charlotte, throwing 16 pitches and then another 20 in the bullpen. There’s no word on when he’ll come off the disabled list, or whether he’ll return to the majors or Triple-A Durham.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not frustrated at all. These guys have been great. I don’t sense a ton of frustration in the clubhouse or during the game. We’re getting pitched well against us and we’re not seeing the ball as well as we’d like.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16, then started for Triple-A Durham on June 21 and June 27. He is expected to make his major league season debut July 2.
--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30.
--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.
--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19.
--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 27, and he could be return in mid-July.
--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 24 and started a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30. The Rays hope he will be ready to return before the All-Star break.
--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.
--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.
--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.
--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.
RHP Chris Archer
RHP Nate Karns
RHP Alex Colome
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)
RHP Kevin Jepsen
LHP Jake McGee
RHP Steve Geltz
RHP Brandon Gomes
LHP Xavier Cedeno
Rene Rivera
Curt Casali
1B Marc Krauss
2B Logan Forsythe
SS Asdrubal Cabrera
3B Evan Longoria
INF/OF Jake Elmore
LF Joey Butler
CF Kevin Kiermaier
RF Steven Souza Jr.
OF David DeJesus
OF Brandon Guyer
OF Grady Sizemore