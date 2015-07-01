Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- No team in baseball has used its bullpen more than the Tampa Bay Rays, and after a second straight late-inning struggle, changes were made.

The Rays optioned right-hander Kirby Yates -- who gave up a two-run home run in 0.2 innings Tuesday -- to Triple-A Durham, and right-hander Ronald Belisario was designated for assignment, carrying a 7.88 ERA after struggling in Monday’s loss.

The Rays’ top three relievers -- Kevin Jepsen, Jake McGee and Brad Boxberger -- have been outstanding, each with ERAs under 3.00 and used in high-leverage situations. But Yates and Belisario haven’t been the only problems -- right-hander Steve Geltz, who recently set a team record by retiring 32 consecutive batters, gave up a three-run home run Tuesday, raising his ERA to 3.03.

No corresponding moves have been announced, but the bullpen has been an overall strength for the Rays, with left-hander Xavier Cedeno (2.41) and right-hander Brandon Gomes (2.81) also sporting sub-3.00 ERAs in heavy usage.

Getting right-hander Matt Moore back to the starting rotation this week, with Jake Odorizzi to follow, should move right-hander Alex Colome to the bullpen in the coming weeks, so Tuesday’s changes were likely on the way before the recent struggles.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-37

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 9-6, 4.16 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-3, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez pitched well Tuesday, holding Cleveland to two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 4.01 on the season. He’s likely to stick in the rotation even as the Rays get two starters back from injury, with strong numbers for a No. 5 starter.

--RF Steven Souza went 0-for-3, putting him in an 0-for-20 slump with 12 strikeouts. He took responsibility for the team’s offensive struggles after the game, but manager Kevin Cash the hitting problems have run team-wide.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera continues to bounce back from early-season hitting woes, with a 1-for-2 outing Tuesday, including an RBI double and run scored. He’s lifted his batting average to .226 and is hitting seventh in the batting order.

--RHP Kirby Yates was optioned to Triple-A Durham after giving up two runs in 2/3 innings Tuesday. He leaves with a 6.14 ERA and may be down for a while as the Rays get key pitchers back from injury.

--RHP Ronald Belisario was designated for assignment Tuesday, his struggles with two wild pitches that scored runs Monday outweighing a scoreless 1 1/3 innings he threw Tuesday. His ERA of 7.88 suggests he won’t be back in the majors with the Rays, even if he clears waivers.

--DH John Jaso (wrist) played six innings at first base in a rehab game for Class A Charlotte, going 0-for-3. There’s no immediate timetable for his return.

--1B James Loney (finger) went 1-for-4 as a DH for Class A Charlotte. He continues to set himself up to return to the team this weekend in New York.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (shoulder) pitched two innings for Class A Charlotte, throwing 16 pitches and then another 20 in the bullpen. There’s no word on when he’ll come off the disabled list, or whether he’ll return to the majors or Triple-A Durham.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not frustrated at all. These guys have been great. I don’t sense a ton of frustration in the clubhouse or during the game. We’re getting pitched well against us and we’re not seeing the ball as well as we’d like.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16, then started for Triple-A Durham on June 21 and June 27. He is expected to make his major league season debut July 2.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 27, and he could be return in mid-July.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 24 and started a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30. The Rays hope he will be ready to return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore