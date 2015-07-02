Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays’ offensive struggles have reached historic levels in the last three games vs. the Cleveland Indains, becoming the only team in baseball’s expansion era (since 1961) to have a perfect game go into the sixth inning against them for three straight games.

“Their pitchers, I mean, they’ve been outstanding,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s like Chris Archer over there ... big fastballs, wipeout breaking balls. You’re going to run into those guys. They just happen to be able to stack a couple of them against us in a row.”

The Rays have been outscored 21-4 in the series, and while they’ve gotten much of their early-season success behind dominant pitching, their hitting has to awaken if they want to stay in contention in a tight American League East race.

They’ll get a long-anticipated boost Thursday with the return of left-hander Matt Moore, who’s been out 15 months recovering from Tommy John surgery. That will help the pitching staff and an overworked bullpen, but the Rays need runs if they want to keep winning.

“It’s pretty discouraging (if) you get no-hit,” said outfielder Joey Butler, who broke up the no-hitter with two outs in the ninth Wednesday. “Now it kind of just looks like another loss, instead of a guy can no-hit us for an entire game. I feel like it uplifted the whole team.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-38

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-9, 3.66 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Colome lasted seven innings, but gave up five runs in the first three, and the Rays have now lost in each of his last eight starts. He’s likely headed to the bullpen after the All-Star break, with Jake Odorizzi expected back after missing time with an oblique injury.

--LF Joey Butler, back in the lineup after two days off, broke up the perfect game with a seventh-inning walk and broke up the no-hitter with a single with two outs in the ninth. He’s hitting .316, remarkable for the 29-year-old rookie.

--1B Marc Krauss was optioned to Triple-A Durham after filling in for four games with the Rays after being acquired from the Angels. He went 1-for-10 with seven strikeouts, but got sent down with James Loney soon rejoining the team.

--LHP Matt Moore will make his season debut Thursday, nearly 15 months after his last outing as he’s recovered from Tommy John surgery. The Rays reinstated him from the 60-day disabled list after Wednesday’s game.

--DH John Jaso (wrist) went 2-for-5 Wednesday in a rehab game for Class A Charlotte. There’s no immediate timetable for his return.

--1B James Loney (finger) went 2-for-3 in a rehab game for Class A Charlotte, setting himself up to return to the team this weekend in New York.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (oblique) threw four innings in his first rehab start for Class A Charlotte, allowing two hits and one run. He could rejoin the Rays’ rotation next week or make a second rehab start; no official word yet.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was an impressive outing by (Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco) -- not much we can do about it. He just had incredible stuff going.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after almost being almost no-hit by the Indians on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16, then started for Triple-A Durham on June 21 and June 27. He is expected to make his major league season debut July 2.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19. He started a rehab assignment with Class-A Charlotte on July 1.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 27, and he could be return in mid-July.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30. The Rays hope he will be ready to return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B Jake Elmore

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore