Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Lost in the offensive futility of the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game sweep by the Cleveland Indians was the long-awaited return of left-hander Matt Moore, who pitched for the first time in nearly 15 months in Thursday’s loss.

Moore pitched well for four innings, taking a 2-1 lead into the fifth, but gave up four hits in that inning, leaving the game with a 4-2 deficit.

“I thought there might have been more nervous body-control type issues, but it felt normal,” Moore said. “It felt good to get out there and finally throw to (catcher Rene Rivera) for the first time.”

Moore had no expectations for his first start, but was disappointed he couldn’t get out of the fifth inning, getting two outs but then giving up three hits and a walk before his early exit.

“I’ve got to be better than four singles and a walk,” Moore said. “Anytime we can put up two like that against a guy like Corey Kluber ... it was a tough in-game adjustment but I have to be better than that.”

Moore’s return will be a major boost to the Rays rotation, with another key starter due back soon in Jake Odorizzi, which should also be help to an overworked bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-39

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-5, 2.31 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 4-3, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore pitched for the first time in nearly 15 months, throwing 4 2/3 innings in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2014. He was in control until the fifth inning, but it’s still a major step toward getting back a reliable part of the Rays’ starting rotation.

--DH Grady Sizemore continues to hit well in his first games with the Rays, getting a pair of RBI singles in Thursday’s loss. He’s been a surprisingly consistent producer since being added to the team.

--OF Steven Souza got the day off as he struggles through an 0-for-23 slump, but he got a shot in the 10th and still managed to strike out. His drop-off at the plate was part of why the Rays went 2-8 on their 10-game home stand.

--RHP Xavier Cedeno gave up a solo home run on the first pitch of the 10th inning, spoiling a strong night for the Rays bullpen. Four pitchers had provided 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief Thursday, but Cedeno took his first loss of the season.

--1B James Loney was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list after being sidelined by a broken finger. He will rejoin the team for the Yankees series this weekend and should bring a reliable bat to the middle of the batting order.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Durham, making just one appearance in two games with the Rays. He lowered his ERA to 5.06 with a scoreless appearance Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have to be better than four singles and a walk. Gotta be able to get out of that inning. ... It was a tough in-game adjustment, but I’ve got to be better than that.” -- Rays LHP Matt Moore, who pitched for the first time in nearly 15 months, throwing 4 2/3 innings in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2014.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on June 3, June 9 and June 16, then started for Triple-A Durham on June 21 and June 27. He made his major league season debut July 2.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on July 1.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 27, and he could be return in mid-July.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30. The Rays hope he will be ready to return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore