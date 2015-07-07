Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Chris Archer wasn’t necessarily expecting a spot on the American League All-Star team when the rest of the team was announced Monday.

“I never like to count my hens before they hatch or whatever that saying is but that’s not just how I raised because I thought I’ve performed well enough to receive an accolade or an accomplishment (and didn’t get it), so just through conditioning I’ve always been more conservative in my thoughts with something that I can’t necessarily control,” Archer said before Sunday’s 8-1 win over the New York Yankees.

Archer did end up earning a spot Monday, going as a players’ selection. He has a 9-5 record with a 2.18 ERA while throwing 141 strikeouts. Reliever Brad Boxberger, who is 4-4 with a 2.48 ERA, will be going as a manager’s pick, named to the team by AL manager Ned Yost.

There’s little doubt about what the achievement means to Archer, especially in recent years when Tampa Bay has traded other aces like David Price and James Shields.

”It’s not all just me,“ said Archer, who was acquired in a trade that sent Matt Garza to the Cubs prior to the 2011 season. ”It’s the timing with the organization, the coaches, the tremendous defense and the three catchers I’ve thrown to. So yeah it’s hard work on my part for sure but I’ve had a great support system this whole way meaning family and the organization so it’s a lot of factors that have kind of come together and clicked and I knew that one day it would be possible and I think we all knew.

“That’s why the Rays traded for me. They saw a lot of upside and potential. To be creeping closer and closer to that is also very encouraging.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader - Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 0-0, 7.71 ERA and RHP Matt Andriese, 3-2, 3.24 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 7-4, 2.64 ERA and RHP Edinson Volquez, 8-4, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer earned a spot on the AL All-Star team, going as a players’ selection. He has a 9-5 record with a 2.18 ERA while throwing 141 strikeouts.

--RHP Brad Boxberger was named to the American League All-Star team as a manager’s pick, named to the team by AL manager Ned Yost. The reliever is 4-4 with a 2.48 ERA.

--RHP Matt Andriese will be called up as the 26th man and start the second game of the doubleheader. He was 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA for Triple-A Durham. Earlier this season, he went 3-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 games, including six starts, for the Rays.

--LHP Matt Moore will make his second start of the season after Tommy John surgery on April 22, 2014. In his debut Thursday against the Indians, Moore did not allow a hit through three innings, needing 31 pitches. After that, Moore permitted six hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings, throwing 51 pitches.

--RHP Alex Colome will make his 13th start Monday when the Rays open a four-game series in Kansas City and the Rays will try to get a win in one of his starts for the first time since May 21. During his last eight starts, Colome is 0-3 with a 4.63 ERA as the Rays have scored 2.42 runs in those games. Colome last pitched Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians when he tied a career high by going seven innings, set a career high by throwing 104 pitches and allowed five runs and eight hits. Colome may also be pitching to keep his spot in the rotation since LHP Jake Odorizzi is expected to return from a left oblique strain next weekend.

--OF/1B/DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) began a rehab stint with Triple-A Durham and was the designated hitter. Jaso has 24 at-bats before Sunday and manager Kevin Cash said there is a possibility he might return at some point in Kansas City. Jaso has been on the disabled list since April 7.

--3B Evan Longoria has played in 82 of 84 games this season and Sunday was his fourth time he started at DH. Manager Kevin Cash said he hoped to get Longoria off his feet sometime last week but the timing didn’t work out until Sunday. “When he needs to be off his feet, you make that adjustment,” Cash said before Longoria went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. was hit on his right pinkie finger by a 96 mph fastball from New York RHP Bryan Mitchell with nobody out in the eighth. Souza required several minutes of attention, took first base but went out of the game after the top of the eighth. After the game, the Rays said the finger was not broken. Souza had three stitches and said he was seeing a hand specialist on Monday in Kansas City. He likely won’t play Monday but since the Rays ended their seven-game losing streak, Souza was able to joke about it, saying: “It makes it feel a little better,” Souza said. “I’ll take some more lacerations if we can get some more wins if that’s what it takes.”

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez allowed one run and three hits in six innings during Sunday’s win. He is now 5-1 with a 1.18 ERA in seven starts since May 30. Since entering the rotation May 14, Ramirez is 7-2 with a 2.17 ERA in 10 starts.

--1B James Loney got another hit at New York with a two-run single in the first. He now has a .402 average (45-for-112) in the current Yankee Stadium and that places him third among visiting players. Ahead of Loney are Justin Morneau (.433) and Kurt Suzuki (.411).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a fastball. We tried to go outside, it got some of the plate. McCann is a good hitter, an All-Star guy. He knows what to do in there and he didn’t miss it.” -- C Rene Rivera, after Yankees C Brian McCann hit the game-winning homer in the bottom of the 12th inning Friday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Steven Souza (bruised right pinkie finger) left the July 5 game and got three stitches. He also had X-rays that were negative and said he had no feeling in the finger. Souza will see a hand specialist July 6 in Kansas City. He is day-to-day.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 27 and started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 5. He might be activated by July 9.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch June 14, June 18 and June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 3, and he make will another rehab start likely with Charlotte on July 6.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

LHP Everett Teaford

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore