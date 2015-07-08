Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie outfielder Steve Souza Jr., who leads the Rays with 15 home runs, will be out of the Tampa Bay lineup until after the All-Star break.

Souza was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a right pinky finger laceration. Souza left the game Sunday in New York after getting hit by a pitch from Yankees right-hander Bryan Mitchell on his right pinkie finger, and he required three stitches.

X-rays were negative, and further tests Monday in Kansas City ruled out tendon damage. The finger, however, remained swollen, and Souza said he had no feeling in it.

“If I play right now, there’s a better chance of (the stitches) popping open and missing more time,” Souza said.

Four of his days will be during the All-Star break, so he won’t miss as many games.

“It’s not something we can wait for, say, three or four days, then have him play and the thing opens back up, then we’re 20 days out,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Hopefully, this heals up pretty quickly.”

Souza is hitting just .210, but he has a .407 slugging percentage and a .301 on-base percentage, the latter thanks to a team-high 32 walks. He also has struck out 108 times in 271 at-bats. He started 79 games in right field.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-43

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-5, 2.18 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 6-5, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore, who was making his second start since having reconstructive elbow surgery in April 2014, faced 24 Kansas City batters Tuesday, and 13 reached base -- nine hits, two walks and two hit batters. He gave up four runs, and he was removed after 4 1/3 innings and 85 pitches (50 strikes). “It was just a weird day,” Moore said. “I was happy with the stuff I had today. They’re an aggressive squad, and falling behind is probably the last thing you want to do, and that’s what I did. I was behind too much.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger was named to the American League All-Star team Monday, but he yielded a walk-off grand slam to rookie RF Paulo Orlando in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday. “It was a changeup. It just ran right back into his bat,” Boxberger said. “On a 1-0 count, I wouldn’t expect him to be sitting on it, but it looked like he kind of was.”

--1B/OF/DH John Jaso, who sustained a bruised left wrist in the first game of the season on a headfirst slide, came off the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. He delivered a pinch single in his first at-bat in the first game and started the second game of the doubleheader. He homered and doubled in his first two at-bats before finishing 2-for-3 in the nightcap.

--OF Steve Souza Jr. was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right pinky finger laceration. Souza left the game Sunday in New York after getting hit by a pitch on his little finger. He needed three stitches to close the cut, but X-rays detected no break.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment by the Rays, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of DH John Jaso from the 60-day disabled list. Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Durham last week after posting a 5.06 ERA in three major league appearances this year. For his career, he is 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in 17 games in the majors with the Rays, Indians and Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A long day, a tough day. We just didn’t get it done. We had some opportunities to get some guys closer in scoring position, to move them and we did not capitalize on those opportunities. We had a couple of leadoff doubles and weren’t able to get them to third. We’ve got to be better than that.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the Rays were swept in a doubleheader at Kansas City on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He hit indoors June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 27 and moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on July 5. He was activated July 7.

--RF Steven Souza (right pinkie finger laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch in mid-June. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on July 1 and July 6.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

LHP Everett Teaford

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore