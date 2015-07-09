Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rays right-hander Chris Archer had been impeccable on the road until Wednesday night.

Archer, who was auditioning to start the All-Star Game in front of the American League All-Star manager Ned Yost, had his worst career outing.

Archer gave up a career-high nine runs and the 12 Royals hits matched his career high in a 9-7 Rays’ loss.

”That boils down to me not executing pitches,“ Archer said. ”They did find some holes, but they also hit some balls hard. Obviously, I hold myself to a higher standard. I want to give the team a better performance.

“No one outing is going to define me, whether it’s good or bad. I‘m constantly trying to get better and work toward my potential. And clearly, I‘m not there yet.”

Archer entered the game with a 6-0 record in seven road starts, while his 0.77 ERA in away games ranked third for pitchers on this date since 1961 with at least six road starts. The ones ahead of Archer were Roger Clemens, 0.20 ERA after six road starts in 2005, and Greg Maddux, 0.76 after six road starts in 1995.

After allowing just four earned runs in 46 2/3 innings on the road, the Royals roughed up Archer for nine earned runs in six innings.

“It was a little unusual, but even the good ones have some tough nights,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-44

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 4-4, 3.21 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 3-6, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi will come off the disabled list and start Saturday against the Astros. Odorizzi strained his left oblique in a June 5 start against the Mariners and went on the disabled list. He made his second rehab start Monday for Class A Charlotte and threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, against Palm Beach. He threw 51 strikes in 73 pitches. Odorizzi was 4-5 with a 2.47 ERA in a dozen starts before the injury. Rays manager Kevin Cash said it is “huge” getting Odorizzi back.

--RHP Nathan Karns, who starts the finale of this four-game series, leads all major league rookies with 94 strikeouts. If he strikes out six Royals, he would become only the second Rays rookie to reach 100 before the All-Star break. The other was RHP Jake Odorizzi, who had 114 last season.

--LHP Everett Teaford, who pitched in both games of the doubleheader Tuesday, was designated for assignment. Teaford had a 1.59 ERA in four relief appearances, allowing five hits and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he hopes another club picks Teaford up, but said “selfishly” he would like to keep him in the organization if he does not land another big league job. “Arguably, he got our biggest out of the (second) game,” Cash said. Teaford was brought in to face Royals 1B Eric Hosmer with two runners on base and the score tied at 1 in the fifth and retired him on a comebacker.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti, who had been on the disabled with shoulder tendinitis, was reinstated from the disabled list. He made two rehab appearances with Class A Charlotte. He allowed just two runs in 10 innings for the Rays, both runs scoring on an Albert Pujols homer at Anaheim. He pitched two scoreless innings against the Royals, allowing one hit and striking out one, throwing 19 pitches, 12 for strikes.

--OF Joey Butler, who is hitting .111 in his past 12 games, did not start. Butler, a May 3 call-up, has struck out 18 times in 36 at-bats during that span. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth.

--RHP Matt Andriese was optioned to Triple-A Durham. He had been called up to start the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. He allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings to lower his ERA to 3.11 with the Rays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is becoming kind of like a broken record. We keep talking that we’re in a rut. We know it. We can’t quite find that break to get us out of it.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the loss to the Royals Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bellatti (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He played catch June 18 and June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 30. He was reinstated from the disabled list July 8.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch in mid-June. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on July 1 and July 6. He will come off the disabled list July 11.

--RF Steven Souza (right pinkie finger laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore