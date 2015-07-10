Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Tampa Bay Rays keep looking for silver linings, but are finding only a sliver of hope.

On June 20, the Rays were a season-high 10 games above .500 after winning seven of eight, and in first place in the American League East.

Since then, they have lost 15 of 18 and are a game removed from the basement. The Royals completed a four-game sweep of the Rays on Thursday by pounding out 13 hits, with every starter collecting at least one hit, in an 8-3 victory.

The Rays have won only one of their past 12 games. It does seem like the breaks are not evening out during this bad stretch.

”I think, a little bit,“ Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ”No excuse cause sometimes you’ve got to make your own breaks. It hasn’t been going well for us obviously. We’ve had times throughout the season where it has and right now it’s not going that well. We need to get home and hopefully change that around, turn that around.

“These guys will do it because they’re positive, they’re energetic and have quality at-bats and kind of grinding it out.”

The Rays return home for a weekend series with the Astros before the All-Star break.

“It’s just one of those parts of the season that no one can really figure out why we’re there and how we’ve got here, but we’re here,” said right-hander Nathan Karns, who took the loss Sunday. “I‘m pretty sure everyone in here is trying their best to get out of it.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-45

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 9-4, 4.54 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 7-3, 3.80 ERA)

--RHP Nathan Karns gave up a season-high seven runs on nine hits, which matches his season high, in six innings in the 7-3 loss to the Royals. Karns struck out five, bringing his total to 99 going into the All-Star break. He surrendered three runs on his first five pitches and has given up runs in the first inning in six of his past seven starts. “It happened so quick,” Karns said of the Royals’ ambush.

--LF John Jaso went 7-for-12 with two walks in the four-game series for a .583 batting average and .600 on-base percentage. “He’s locked in right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

--OF Joey Butler, who is hitting .111, 4-for-36 in his past 13 games, pinch hit in the sixth and walked. He also walked in the eighth.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who starts Friday against the Astros, had yielded two or less runs in his past seven starts to lower his ERA to 3.80. He has given up one or no runs in eight of his 12 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That kind of sums up the way it’s going right now. We square a ball up and (LF Jarr0d) Dyson makes just an incredible play on it and we get doubled up.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a loss to Kansas City on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch in mid-June. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on July 1 and July 6. He will be activated July 11.

--RF Steven Souza (right pinkie finger laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore