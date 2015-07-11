Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The order may change, but the Rays’ high-leverage bullpen trio of Jake McGee, Kevin Jepsen and Brad Boxberger was back on track in Friday’s 3-1 win against the Houston Astros, coming through with three innings of scoreless relief.

Bullpen issues have been a big part of the slide that saw the Rays drop 15 of 18 games before Friday’s win, an encouraging return for what had been a team strength.

The three have been used almost exclusively in “late and close” situations -- seventh inning or later, game tied or batting team ahead by one or with the tying run on deck -- and they pitched well in those roles Friday.

McGee gave up a leadoff double in the seventh, but stranded him there, then pitched a fourth out to open the eighth with a lefty-lefty matchup for his longest outing since August. Jepsen pitched a perfect eighth and Boxberger a perfect ninth, striking out two for his 21st save of the season.

“The recipe that we use to win ballgames, bringing in our bullpen and they do the job,” manager Kevin Cash said.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 11-3, 2.14 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 4-5, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Brandon Guyer got his first home run in 113 at-bats Friday, a key solo shot to give the Rays a two-run lead in the seventh inning. He has only six RBIs in his last 42 games, after 11 RBIs in his first 25, but he came through in the clutch on Friday.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez now has nine starts, allowing one run or less, one off the major-league lead. The Rays are 7-1 in his last eight starts, an impressive run for a pitcher acquired from the Royals just before the season started.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi will make his first start in five weeks on Saturday, returning after being out with an oblique injury. No other pitcher in baseball has an ERA as low as his 2.47 and still has a losing record.

--DH John Jaso continues to hit the ball well since returning from the disabled list -- he’s hitting .533 on the season after a 1-for-3 night with a run scored. His consistency at the top of the lineup will be a major boost for the Rays’ hitting.

--LHP Everett Teaford, who was designated for assignment July 8, was sent outright to Triple-A Durham. Teaford had a 1.59 ERA in four relief appearances, allowing five hits and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti, who was reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday, was sent down to Triple-A Durham when the club activated RHP Jake Odorizzi Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Erasmo was outstanding. He provided everything we needed to give us a chance to win the ballgame.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after allowing one run Friday in a win over Houston.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He played catch in mid-June. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on July 1 and July 6. He was activated July 11.

--RF Steven Souza (right pinkie finger laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He made 20 throws from 45-60 feet June 13 with no issues. He threw at 75 feet June 17 and June 18. He is attempting to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore