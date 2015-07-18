Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Tampa Bay Rays are surviving.

They survived a slew of injuries in the first half of the season that depleted the starting rotation.

They survived a 3-15 slide during the first half and are .500 at 46-46 even after dropping their first game back from the All-Star break, 6-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

There is reason for optimism, starting with the American League East, where all teams remain in contention.

The Rays’ rotation is returning to nearly full strength with left-hander Matt Moore and right-hander Jake Odorizzi coming off the disabled and left-hander Drew Smyly possibly returning in August.

Soon, they will have outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera back from the disabled list.

“We have some guys coming back soon and hopefully they’re going to give us that boost to make that push in the next couple of weeks,” said right-hander Chris Archer, who, will try to continue his mastery over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in the series finale.

“Being able to go out there and pitch every day, that’s kind of what’s kept us where we are right now,” said right-hander Brad Boxberger, the Rays’ closer. “If we can keep doing that, our bats will come around and get us some runs each day and we’ll keep winning games.”

The Rays entered the All-Star break in a good note, sweeping three games from the Houston Astros.

“We can execute some things a little bit better,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Offensively we can do a better job of advancing runners when it’s needed. Part of that funk that we got into, it kind of started off with lack of execution, whether it be a bunt or getting a guy over from second. That’s not knocking anybody individually, that’s as a team. We’re not a team that’s going to go out and score eight, nine runs every night. When we have an opportunity to score a run we have to capitalize on that. And when we started that funk that’s what we didn’t do.”

Despite the funk, the Rays are still in contention in the AL East. It has been hard for any team to play itself out of contention.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 8-3, 3.63 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-10, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez will make his 21st appearance and 14th start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He moved into the starting rotation for good on May 14 and in the 11 starts since he is 8-2 with a 2.10 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .188. He is 1-1 with 6.88 ERA in five career outings against the Blue Jays, including three starts. He is 1-1 with an 8.81 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, at Rogers Centre.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (right hamstring strain) will be out until the end of month and, in his absence, INF Tim Beckham and INFJake Elmore will share playing time, based mostly on matchups against the opposing starting pitcher. “There won’t be a constant,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We’ll try to find what we view as the better matchup for each guy. They both do a lot of things well. You look at Beck, he has the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark and play good defense at short. You look at Jake as having the ability to be as consistent probably as anybody and be able to manufacture some things with a bunt, hit-and-run, stuff like that.”

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (lacerated right pinkie) was scheduled to work out with the Class A-advanced Stone Crabs Friday before playing at DH Saturday in a rehabilitation outing. He will play the field Sunday with the Stone Crabs and the goal is to have him rejoin the Rays on Tuesday in Philadelphia. “As long as there are no setbacks with anything, I would anticipate him being ready to go,” manager Kevin Cash said.

-- LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum) threw a 30-pitch live batting practice Thursday in Port Charlotte and nears the beginning of a rehabilitation assignment that could go the full 30 days and would involve six starts. “He’ll go through the full gauntlet of rehab,” manager Kevin Cash said. He will pitch a simulated game Tuesday.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi gave up a season-high five walks over 4 /3 inningsFriday in the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He also allowed two home runs in a five-run fifth inning and six hits and six runs overall. They were the first earned runs he has allowed since May 31when he allowed four in six innings to the Baltimore Orioles. He did not allow a run in 4 1/3 innings June 5 at Seattle when he was forced from the game by tightness in his left oblique. After a stint on the disabled list, he allowed two hits and no runs in 5 2/3 innings in a win over the Houston Astros July 11. ButFriday he started off on the wrong foot when he walked his first two batters, although he escaped the inning without allowing a run.

“Probably the best I’ve warmed up all season,” he said. “It didn’t really carry over that well, obviously.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re excited that we were able to take a first-place team down and three at home, so we’re going to run with it. Take these four days off, get healthy and then come back in the second half.” -- OF David DeJesus.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--RF Steven Souza (right pinkie finger laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He could start a rehab assignment just after the All-Star break, aiming for a late-July return.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He could be back in August.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he could be back in August.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Jake Elmore

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore