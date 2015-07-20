Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Tampa Bay Rays are built around strong and deep pitching.

However, it takes some hitting to take advantage of the opportunities the pitching creates, and the Rays do not bat well enough.

Right-hander Chris Archer pitched well enough to win Sunday. He allowed two runs in seven innings but took the loss as the Rays fell 4-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was the ninth time the Rays were shut out this season, tied for the most in the American League. Their total of 337 runs scored ranks 13th in the league.

In 35 games, they scored two or fewer runs.

“It shows up a little bit more when you lose tight ballgames, and we’re in a lot of tight ballgames,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We talk about approach, approach all the time, and as a team there are games we could have a better approach and maybe adjust a little quicker.”

As well as Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada pitched over eight innings Sunday, the Rays did have a chance to take the lead when shortstop Tim Beckham led off the third with a double.

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who entered the game in a 1-for-17 funk, elected to bunt Beckham to third. Catcher Rene Rivera hit a fly to left that was too shallow to score Beckham, who then was picked off third with designated hitter John Jaso at the plate.

”We had some opportunities early,“ Cash said. ”Same thing. We’ve got to find a way to get the guy in from third base.

“Getting picked off third, not the ideal situation with Jaso, one of our hotter hitters, up at the plate. Those are the type of opportunities we must capitalize on going forward. We did not.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-0, 7.07 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 0-5, 7.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore will start Monday when the Rays open a three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia. He recently came back from Tommy John surgery, and last Sunday he picked up his first win since Sept. 29, 2013, allowing three runs in five innings against the Astros. It was 650 days between wins. Moore is 2-0 with a 3.91 in four career interleague starts. He has never faced the Phillies.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (lacerated right pinkie) went 1-for-3 with a double and walk Saturday in his first rehab game for Class A Charlotte. He played right field Sunday and went 0-for-3. He is expected to rejoin the Rays in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

--INF Tim Beckham doubled in the third inning Sunday in the Rays’ 4-0 loss to Toronto. He has hit in seven straight games against the Blue Jays, and five of his 10 hits against them this season have been for extra bases (three doubles, two homers).

--RHP Chris Archer allowed two runs in seven innings Sunday as the Blue Jays beat the Rays 4-0. It was the third consecutive losing decision for Archer, which equals his career high (June 20-Sept. 13, 1012). It was the 15th start this season in which he allowed two earned runs or fewer. The loss also snapped his three-game winning streak against Toronto this season.

--LHP Blake Snell, a top pitching prospect, was promoted to Triple-A Durham from Double-A Montgomery on Sunday. It is his second promotion of the season. He started the year with high Class A Charlotte. Snell pitched one inning in the Futures All-Star Games last week. His overall record this season is 9-2 with a 1.20 ERA. “One step closer,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One through nine, they can all (hit homers). If you leave a pitch up to the seven-hole, that’s what’s going to happen. You have to turn the page whether you do good or bad because there’s always room for improvement.” -- RHP Chris Archer, who gave up a homer to Blue Jays LF Chris Colabello on Sunday in the Rays’ 4-0 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. (right pinkie finger laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he could be activated July 21.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he could be back in August.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he is scheduled to pitch his second simulated game July 21.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Jake Elmore

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore