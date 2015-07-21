Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It is never any one thing when a major league team loses 18 of 25 games, as the Tampa Bay Rays have, the latest defeat coming by a 5-3 score Monday night in Philadelphia.

It is usually a combination of things.

On Monday, they managed just six hits, three in the final seven innings. No surprise there, as they have had offensive woes all season. They have scored the third-fewest runs in the majors.

Starter Matt Moore, making his fourth start after missing most of last season following Tommy John surgery, frittered away a 2-0 lead by allowing three runs in the second and another in the Phillies’ two-run fifth.

And first baseman James Loney, normally sure-handed, made two errors in the fateful fifth.

So it is that the Rays, 40-30 on June 20, are now 47-48.

“We didn’t pitch well and we didn’t hit well,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We didn’t do much to win the game.”

Moore was particularly peeved.

“A starting pitcher has to do a better job there (in the second inning),” he said. “We had a 2-0 lead. I wanted to keep them off the board and they got a three-spot.”

There is, at least, no sign of panic.

“We’ve still got 2 1/2 months to go,” center fielder Kevin Kiermaier said. “It’s time to get a winning streak going and start to feel good about ourselves.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns 4-5, 3.63) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola 0-0, ---)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Karns, Tuesday’s starter, allowed nine hits and a career-high seven runs while going six innings in his previous start, against Kansas City, and absorbed an 8-3 loss. He struck out five without walking a batter, and yielded two homers, one more than in his previous six starts combined. He has never faced the Phillies.

--LHP Matt Moore, making his fourth start after missing most of last season following Tommy John surgery, allowed four runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings in losing to Philadelphia on Monday night. He struck out three and walked three, all in the Phillies’ three-run second inning. “A starting pitcher has to do a better job there,” Moore said. “We had a 2-0 lead. I wanted to keep them off the board and they got a three-spot.”

--CF Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple Monday night against Philadelphia. The triple was his 10th of the season, most in the majors. Kiermaier, who had ended a 1-for-18 slump with a ninth-inning double Sunday in Toronto, found little consolation in all that. “We got a 2-0 lead and I liked our chances early on,” he said. “It was another frustrating loss for us. We’ve still got 2 1/2 months to go. It’s time to get a winning streak going and start to feel good about ourselves.”

--1B James Loney matched his season high with two errors Monday night against the Phillies. Both came during an at-bat by Philadelphia right fielder Jeff Francoeur in the fifth inning. First Loney overran Francoeur’s foul pop, then he dropped a throw from third baseman Evan Longoria on the Philadelphia outfielder’s infield hit, enabling Maikel Franco to go to third.

--RF Grady Sizemore went 2-for-2 with a walk and scored a run Monday night against the Phillies, one of his former teams. Sizemore, a three-time All-Star with Cleveland before injuries derailed his career, had entered the game in a 1-for-27 slump.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t pitch well and we didn’t hit well. We didn’t do much to win the game. ... We had some opportunities. It’s kind of becoming a broken record.” - Ray manager Kevin Cash, after his team lost for the 18th time in the last 25 games on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. (right pinkie finger laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he could be activated July 21.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he could be back in August.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he is scheduled to throw a simulated game on July 21. He may pitch a rehab game if things go well.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Jake Elmore

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore