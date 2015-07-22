Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nathan Karns enjoyed a historic night Tuesday, even if he was more concerned with self-preservation.

Bothered by the heat and humidity on an 85-degree night, he nonetheless combined with five relievers on a four-hitter and hit his first major league homer as the Rays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0.

He became the first pitcher from either league to hit a homer that accounted for the only run in an interleague game, something he didn’t know until afterward.

“It’s one of those funny things you just find yourself a part of sometimes,” he said. “I‘m going to take pride in that and continue on with my career, and hopefully it’s a long one.”

Karns, who allowed career highs of seven runs and nine hits while losing 8-3 to the Kansas City Royals in his previous start, surrendered three hits in five shutout innings while striking out four and walking two.

“He did it all tonight,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Unique win, but we’ll take as many as we can get.”

Karns said the heat affected him from the outset, to the point that he sweated through two jerseys and a handful of T-shirts.

“It was just hard for me to breathe out there,” he said. “It was just one of those days where the heat kind of got to me. ... It was just a battle, from beginning to end.”

Karns became the first AL pitcher to homer since the Baltimore Orioles’ Zach Britton did so against the Atlanta Braves on July 3, 2011, and the first pitcher from either league to homer in a 1-0 game since the Milwaukee Brewers’ Yovani Gallardo did so against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 29, 2009.

“I really wasn’t sure if it was going out,” Karns said. “I was really kind of caught off (guard) that I even hit it. I took off, and it just kept going. ... I would like to say I meant to do that, but it was just one of those things: I was just trying to put the ball in play, and I had a great result.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 5-5, 2.30 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 1-2, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi, Wednesday’s starter at Philadelphia, lost his start last Friday at Toronto, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing a season-high six runs on six hits while walking five to equal his career high. He struck out one, a season low. He allowed a two-run homer to Josh Donaldson and a three-run homer to Justin Smoak in the fifth inning, the first time he surrendered two homers in the same inning since Aug. 25, 2014, at Baltimore. He has never faced Philadelphia.

--1B James Loney, the Rays’ cleanup hitter Tuesday night, went 0-for-4 against the Phillies and is mired in a 3-for-30 slump, part of Tampa Bay’s continuing offensive struggles. The Rays are hitting .191 and have scored nine runs through the first five games of a six-game road trip.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. struck out in all four of his at-bats Tuesday against Philadelphia after being activated from the disabled list. Souza, in a 2-for-35 slump, has fanned 112 times this season. His total ranks fourth in the majors.

--OF Grady Sizemore was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Sizemore, a three-time All-Star with Cleveland before injuries derailed his career, was hitting .235 with Tampa Bay, the fourth team for which he has played in his career.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn left labrum) threw a simulated game in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Tuesday. He told the Sun Herald that it was “a very encouraging day.”

--OF Desmond Jennings (left knee bursitis) played in a simulated game Tuesday in Port Charlotte, Fla. He told the Sun Herald his knee is progressing and that he hopes to begin playing in rehab games Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our entire lineup, we’ve got to do some things better. We’re in a rut, but we need to get out of it.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the Rays’ 1-0 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Steven Souza Jr. (right pinkie finger laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he was activated July 21.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He might begin a rehab assignment as soon as July 22.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. His next step might be a minor league rehab appearance.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Jake Elmore

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer