Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Coming off an ugly series at Philadelphia where the Tampa Bay Rays lost two of three games along with a 1-0 win, the Rays needed a bounce-back win like Friday’s 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

“We always talk about the character that we have in the clubhouse, and it gets tested sometimes because we did play some ugly ballgames in Philly,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We got the hits when we needed to. They’re an extremely resilient group. We’ve said time and time again how they play the full game, and we needed them to play the full game tonight to get the win.”

As much talk as there was about comebacks, Friday’s win was nearly unprecedented on both ends -- the Rays had been 1-38 when trailing after seven innings, and Baltimore had been 39-0 when leading after seven. The unlikely hero? Rookie shortstop Tim Beckham, who came up in a tie game with the bases loaded after an intentional walk and ripped a single up the middle for the go-ahead runs with two outs in the eighth.

“Huge hit,” Cash said. “Beck has shown time and time again he’s kind of got a flair for the big hit. He seems to get it. When those situations arise, it seems like his level of play rises up along with it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Saturday: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 8-6, 4.21 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 8-3, 3.54 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jake McGee pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save of the year, this while there is speculation that closer Brad Boxberger could be dealt at the trade deadline. McGee hasn’t allowed a run in 21 straight appearances and could be stepping back into the closer role he had before getting injured last summer.

--RHP Chris Archer didn’t get the win, but pitched very well, striking out five of the first six batters and finishing with nine strikeouts while allowing only one run in six innings. He lowered his season ERA to 2.67 -- he’s allowed one earned run or less in 12 starts this year, tied for the most in the American League.

--RF Steven Souza got his first look this year batting leadoff, but continued to struggle, striking out twice on an 0-for-4 night. His average is down to .208, and the team will likely go back to DH John Jaso at the top of the order.

--3B Evan Longoria had the Rays’ first hit in the fourth inning and had a key bloop single in their three-run eighth inning. His power numbers are hurting, but a two-hit game was a step in the right direction Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it showed a lot about our team: down but never out. That’s kind of the story of the Tampa Bay Rays. Everybody believes, even if it’s 1-0 and the other pitcher’s out there doing his thing, if we keep it close, we’re going to squeak a few.” -- Rays starter Chris Archer, after Tampa Bay scored three runs in the eighth for a 3-1 victory over Baltimore on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained right hamstring, strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12. He ran on the field July 24 to test his injured groin, a first step to returning to the lineup. He’s eligible to return on July 26, but there’s no timetable for when he’s expected back.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. His next step might be a minor league rehab appearance.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Jake Elmore

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer