Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Thirteen games in a row, the Tampa Bay Rays have scored four runs or less, a streak that matches the longest by any team in the majors this year and represents the second-longest such run in franchise history.

Sunday’s loss was Tampa Bay’s 21st in 30 games, a stretch that’s taken them from a division-leading 40-30 to their current 49-51, falling out of range to contend in what was once a closely bunched American League East.

Manager Kevin Cash pointed to just one hit with runners in scoring position Sunday in six opportunities, a continued problem that has some hitters trying too much, as seen when first baseman James Loney ended the eighth getting thrown out trying to turn a single into a double.

“We had some crucial situations where we could have really closed the gap or maybe possibly lead-changed, and we just don’t get it done,” Cash said.

The Rays hit back-to-back home runs Sunday, the team’s first time doing that since May 11, but the offense quickly reverted to its same struggles, leaving seven runners on base between the fourth and seventh innings.

“What we need to do it go back to playing crisp, fundamental aseball and limiting the mistakes,” outfielder Steven Souza said. “The reason we were so good in the first two months was we didn’t give teams extra outs. We scored when we needed to and we didn’t give teams extra outs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 10-7, 4.59 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 5-5, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore hasn’t been the same since returning from Tommy John surgery a month ago -- Sunday’s start saw him give up five runs in the first three innings, his ERA rising to 7.61 as he dropped to 1-2 on the season.

--RHP Alex Colome, transitioning to a long relief role after being pushed out of the rotation, pitched well Sunday, throwing three innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts and only two hits allowed.

--RF Stephen Souza continues a long slump at the plate, going 0-for-3 with two more strikeouts, dropping his average to .203 on the year. He now has 117 strikeouts in 290 at-bats -- more than 40 percent.

--3B Evan Longoria hit a solo home run in the fourth, his 10th of the season after going 14 games without a home run. Sadly, that’s just his third-longest such streak of 2015, with a 15-game and 26-game streak already this year.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera, returning from a groin injury, will begin a rehab assignment at Class-A Charlotte. No timetable has been set for his return, though he’s eligible to return from the DL this week.

--LHP Drew Smyly was scheduled to make his first rehab appearance Sunday night for Triple-A Durham, another key step to his returning after being out since early May with a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. He’ll likely have several rehab starts before returning to the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some crucial situations where we could have really closed the gap or maybe possibly lead-change, and we just didn’t get it done.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained right hamstring, strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12. He ran on the field July 24 to test his injured groin and will begin a rehab assignment at Class A Charlotte. No timetable has been set for his return.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Jake Elmore

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer