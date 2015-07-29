Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have searched for an offensive spark all season, and they found one in two straight wins from Curt Casali, a 26-year-old backup catcher who has hit six home runs in his last seven games.

Casali had two home runs Tuesday after hitting two Monday, just the second Rays player ever to do that -- Greg Vaughn did in 2002 -- and just the second rookie catcher in major league history to do that, following Seattle’s Kenji Johjima in 2006.

Casali got his first career curtain call after the second home run, with Tigers ace David Price stepping off the mound as a gesture of respect.

“Really cool of him to do that for me. I don’t really know what I‘m doing. Everybody else had to push me to do that,” Casali said. “I was very thankful that the fans wanted to acknowledge me like that.”

Casali was drafted by the Tigers in 2011 and acquired by the Rays in a Rule V draft trade in 2013. After a brief stint last season, he joined the Rays six weeks ago as a backup to Rene Rivera, but he’s making a case for a much larger role, with five home runs in his current run of four straight starts.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Wednesday: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-3, 5.57 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-7, 2.67 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera, making his return from the disabled list with a groin injury, went 3-for-4 with an RBI as part of an 11-hit night for the Rays. Cabrera’s double off the wall in the second got the Rays’ offense going.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched a gem Tuesday, holding Detroit to one run in six innings with eight strikeouts and only one walk, lowering his ERA to 2.76. He pitched well with runners in scoring position, stranding seven runners.

--3B Evan Longoria continues to find his power swing of late, with a solo home run in the eighth inning for his 11th shot of the year and second this series.

--C Curt Casali had two home runs for the second straight game, giving him six in a span of 19 at-bats. He is quickly making a case to be much more than a backup to veteran Rene Rivera.

--OF David DeJesus was traded to the Angels for minor-league RHP Eduar Lopez. The Rays have good outfield depth and should have Desmond Jennings back shortly as well.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That guy is one of my best friends ... to do it off him with what he’s accomplished in his career was definitely special for me.” - Rays C Curt Casali, after hitting two home runs off the Tigers’ David Price on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kevin Kiermaier (left eye abrasion) returned to the starting lineup on July 28 after leaving the game the previous day with the injury suffered in pregame warmups on July 27.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained right hamstring, strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12. He ran on the field July 24 to test his injured groin and will begin a rehab assignment at Class A Charlotte. He was activated from the disabled list July 28.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26. He will make a second rehab start July 31 at Durham.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24. As of July 28, he was expected to go on a rehab assignment soon.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer