Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays

BOSTON -- The Rays were busy on the final day of the non-waiver trade period, but did little in the way of making moves.

After dealing away outfielder David DeJesus earlier in the week, Tampa Bay shipped veteran reliever Kevin Jepsen to the Minnesota Twins for a pair of Class A right-handers.

There had been talk the club would add some offense, and ace Chris Archer said he hoped a deal would be made by a club still in the postseason hunt, but nothing further happened.

”We don’t have a glaring hole that we thought the trade deadline could fill,‘’ baseball ops president Matt Silverman said Friday.

Jepsen showed up at Fenway Park Friday, picked up his stuff and was to fly to Minnesota Friday night. Once there, he was set to join a team that was sitting in the second wild-card spot in the American League -- three games ahead of a team that traded him.

The Rays, who lost, 7-5, to the Red Sox to drop back to two games under .500, also designated catcher Bobby Wilson for assignment and he was claimed by the Texas Rangers and summoned righty Kirby Yates and outfielder Mikie Mahtook from the minors.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-53

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-2, 7.61 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-6, 5.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez allowed four runs Friday night, but only one of them was earned as he pitched six innings in a no-decision in a 7-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox. “I thought Erasmo was really good,” said manager Kevin Cash. “We didn’t help him very much. Kicked some balls around, some defensive miscues. You could make the argument that none of those runs should have scored.”

--3B Evan Longoria had three hits, the fourth time this season he has had at least three hits in a game. He is hitting .385 against Boston and has a nine-game hitting streak against the Red Sox. He has reached base via a hit or a walk in 14 straight games against Boston.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen was traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for low-level minor-league pitchers Alexis Tapia and Chih-Wei Hu on Friday. Jepsen, 2-5 with a 2.81 ERA in 46 relief appearances for the Rays, was ready for a trade and showed up at Fenway Park and picked up his stuff before heading to the airport.

--LHP Matt Moore, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery, makes his sixth start and hopes to go more than five innings for the first time when he faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Saturday. He yielded a season-high five runs in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles in his last start and is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox.

--RHP Kirby Yates was recalled from Triple-A Durham and replaced RHP Kevin Jepsen on the roster.

--C Bobby Wilson was designated for assignment and claimed by the Texas Rangers.

--OF Mikie Mahtook was recalled from Triple-A Durham and was in the lineup Friday night. Starting his fourth stint with the club this season, he doubled his first time up, singled home a run in the third inning and finished 2-for-4 - and was then sent back to the minors after the game. Four of his six hits with the Rays this season have been for extra bases.

--RHP Alexis Tapia, acquired from the Twins in the deal for RHP Kevin Jepsen, is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA in Rookie and Class A-Ball this season.

--RHP Chih-Wei Hu, also picked up from the Twins, was 5-3 with a 2.44 ERA at Class A Fort Myers at the time of the trade.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I liked the way the guys battled back. We had some good at-bats, some big hits. In the inning with Jake McGee, give some credit to the at-bat by David Ortiz -- we’ve seen him do that over and over throughout his career, and then Mike Napoli gets up on fastball that’s neck high.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham July 31.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte on July 31.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook