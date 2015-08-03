Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- No one had to tell the Tampa Bay Rays the game they won Sunday was a big one.

At this stage of the season, with their postseason hopes teetering, every win is big -- and Sunday the Rays were able to avoid a sweep against the Boston Red Sox by rallying against one of the better setup men around.

“It was good to get this one,” Tampa Bay reliever Jake McGee said after his buddies scored twice off Junichi Tazawa to earn a 4-3 victory at Fenway Park.

A loss would have meant the Rays (52-54) would have dropped to a season-worst four games under .500. It would also have pushed them another step back in the wild-card race -- and meant a four-game losing streak at the wrong time.

Instead, they go to Chicago for three against the White Sox on an up note. Tampa Bay is just three games out of the second American League wild-card position.

“It’s huge for us just to battle back right there,” said starter Jake Odorizzi, who got a no-decision Sunday after allowing three runs in six innings.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 6-5, 3.37 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-9, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B James Loney enjoyed his time in Boston, but the feeling wasn’t mutual Sunday. Loney (2-for-4) drove in two runs, including the winning run on a one-out bloop single in the eighth inning, to help Tampa Bay avoid a three-game sweep. He hit .230 and drove in eight runs in 30 games with the Red Sox in 2012.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi had to grind out his start Sunday, but he did enough to put the Rays in position to win. Odorizzi tied a career high with 113 pitches, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in a six-inning no-decision. “It was not easy for him, but sometimes that defines how good of a pitcher you are when you’re able to fight through that a little bit,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Odorizzi is 6-6 with a 3.61 ERA in 23 starts this year.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left hand fracture. Souza Jr. is expected to miss four to six weeks after taking a pitch off his hand in the fifth inning Saturday and leaving the game. “Obviously not an ideal thing for us or for him because his at-bats are crucial right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Before the injury, Souza Jr. extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he is batting .389 (7-for-18). Souza is hitting .214 (66-for-308) with 15 home runs and 34 RBIs in 89 games this year.

--LHP Matt Moore will continue to work out the kinks in the minors, as the Rays will option him to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Moore had another rough outing Saturday, giving up six runs in three innings, and he is 1-3 with an 8.78 ERA in 26 2/3 innings over six starts since returning from Tommy John surgery July 2. Tampa Bay will go with a four-man rotation with three off days over the next three weeks. “There’s not a set timetable,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “There’s a couple of factors: One, this is the first time that we’ve had a chance to go to a four-man rotation. It’s definitely not fair to ask Matt Moore to go to the bullpen.”

--OF Mikie Mahtook was recalled again from Triple-A Durham, making it three consecutive days of being involved in a roster move. Mahtook started in left field and went 0-for-4. In 76 games with Durham this year, Mahtook hit .236 (69-for-292) with two home runs and 26 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always fun coming back. I love playing here. Fenway Park is one of my favorite parks to play in. You always get a good crowd, a good atmosphere.” -- 1B James Loney, who had a brief stint in Boston, talking about his two-hit, two-RBI game Sunday in the Rays’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on July 31.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26, then moved his rehab to Class A Charlotte on July 31.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook

OF Grady Sizemore