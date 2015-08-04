Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It took Richie Shaffer a little longer to get to the major leagues than most college players drafted in the first round, but he debuted for the Rays on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field knowing there’s a chance to make an immediate impact.

Following the loss of Steven Souza for at least a month because of a fractured hand, the Rays need somebody to help out a struggling offense. Shaffer, who hit 23 home runs between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham, could be just what they’re looking for.

“We’re excited for him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said, prior to Tampa’s 5-4 win Monday to start a series at the Chicago White Sox. “This is a guy who’s come a long way in a short period of time. This time last year, he was kind of scuffling and trying to figure some things out. To his credit, he spent the off-season really getting stronger, working out and working with all of our hitting coaches on the development side, and it really seemed to have paid off for him.”

Shaffer, 24, plays third, first and could play a corner outfield spot in a pinch. Selected 25th overall by Tampa in the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Clemson, he was tabbed as a top prospect who could one day supply some punch to the Rays’ lineup. It took a little while longer than most anticipated, but that time might be now. Cash said he’ll primarily look to get Shaffer at bats against left-handed pitchers, but over time he’ll be sprinkled in against right-handers as well.

The White Sox had three straight lefties lined up to start against the Rays in this series, so Shaffer was thrown right into the lineup. Hitting sixth, he went 0-for-2 with a walk on Monday.

“Great opportunity for him,” Cash said. “Hopefully we can slide him in there, provide some comfort and he can just pick up from what he’s been doing in Durham.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-8, 2.54 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 9-6, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer (9-8, 2.54) will take the mound for the Rays on Tuesday in a marquee pitching matchup against Chicago White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale. Archer (173) and Sale (177) are the top two strikeout leaders in the American League and have never been pitted against each other. Archer retired the first 19 hitters he faced in his last start, but still took a tough-luck 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers, who pitched ace Justin Verlander. “You’re going to see two elite pitchers in the American League,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s kind of like Archer (against Seattle’s Felix Hernandez). (They‘re) two very special pitchers. Both do it with big fastballs (and) big breaking balls, so it should be a really good matchup.”

--RHP Nathan Karns allowed just one hit through his first five innings against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but allowed a two-run homer that tied the game in the sixth and wound up taking a no-decision in the Rays’ 5-4 win. Karns threw just 79 pitches in his 5 1/3 innings and manager Kevin Cash had two relievers warming up in the bullpen to start the sixth. “I felt like my pitch count was fine and I felt fine, so they made a decision to go to our ‘pen, and our ‘pen is great,” Karns said. “At the end of the day, what I care about is the team winning and we got the ‘W,’ so I‘m perfectly happy right now.”

--3B/1B Richie Shaffer was called up to the major leagues for the first time by the Rays on Monday, taking the place of LHP Matt Moore, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Shaffer, 24, hit a combined 23 home runs between Double-A Montgomery and Durham this season, and Tampa Bay hopes to tap into some of that power to help a struggling offense. Shaffer, who was hit by a pitch in his first big league at bat, played first and hit sixth. He went 0-for-2, struck out twice and walked once. “Great opportunity for him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Hopefully we can slide him in there, provide some comfort and he can just pick up from what he’s been doing in Durham.”

--DH Joey Butler is in the middle of a bad slump at the plate, but Rays manager Kevin Cash said he’s doing everything he can to snap out of it. Coming into a game Monday at the Chicago White Sox, the rookie was hitting just .138 since June 24 and had struck out 28 times in 65 at bats during that span. Hitting second Monday, he went 2-for-3 and scored twice, including a single in the first that started a rally in which he scored the game’s first run. “He’s missing the pitches that he wasn’t a month or two months ago,” Cash said. “He’s expanded (the strike zone) early on counts, but I think you’ve got to credit the league a little bit. They figured some things out, some holes ... and they’ve been able to kind of exploit it a little bit. Sometimes hitters go into funks, and that’s where he’s at right now.”

--LHP Matt Moore was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday by the Rays, who hope he can iron out some issues he’s had since returning from Tommy John surgery. Moore is 1-3 with an 8.78 ERA in six starts for the Rays this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve given me some opportunities this year and I had some opportunities earlier in the game that I didn’t come through for us.” -- OF Mikie Mahtook, after hitting a two-out single in the top of the ninth to score the eventual game-winning run Monday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on July 31.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26, then moved his rehab to Class A Charlotte on July 31.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

3B/1B Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook

OF Grady Sizemore