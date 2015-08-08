Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have stayed in the American League East race all season behind the strength of its bullpen. Rays manager Kevin Cash has leaned on all his relievers all season and it showed in a 4-3 loss to the New York Mets on Friday.

Saddled with a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth, set-up man Jake McGee gave up a solo home run to Daniel Murphy. And with a 3-2 lead in the ninth and a chance for his 28th save, Brad Boxberger could not control his pitches and ended up with the loss.

“Sometimes they appear invincible and they’re not but they’re both really good pitchers,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of McGee and Boxberger. “Every once in a while you’re going to see some fluke-ish things like that happen. I mean for Jake to give up a home run to Murphy is obviously uncharacteristic of the way Jake’s pitched this entire season.”

With the Rays sitting at 54-56, the season is beginning to get away from them. Instead of making moves to position themselves for a postseason chase, the Rays traded away some depth.

Now Cash has to try to keep the season together while dealing with injuries to starters like Desmond Jennings and Drew Smyly and the uncertain future of Matt Moore, who struggled in his return to from Tommy John surgery and had to be sent down to the minors.

If the Rays are going to stay in the fight for a wild card, they will need the bullpen to keep fighting for wins. If Boxberger and McGee can’t hold up in the final two months, Cash will be forced to throw in the towel on the 2015 season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 6-5, 2.66 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns. 6-5, 3.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria hit a 414-foot home run barely over the center-field wall to give the Rays a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Longoria has four home runs in his past 11 games.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi gave up one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six on 102 pitches (65 strikes). He has pitched at least six innings in three straight starts. “Jake was outstanding,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “When he needed to make some big pitches, it seemed like he made them.”

--LF Grady Sizemore gave the Rays a 1-0 lead with a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning off Mets starter Jacob deGrom. He also robbed Mets SS Wilmer Flores of a home run in the top of the sixth inning. “I thought it was one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in person,” said Rays starter Jake Odorizzi. “Definitely the best catch that’s ever happened while I’ve been pitching.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger lost his eighth decision -- most among major league relievers. He gave up two runs and three hits in 2/3 of an inning. “The ball got away from him a little bit,” Cash said. “You’ve got to credit them. They got their hits when they needed to.”

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum) made his third rehab start Thursday and gave up four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Durham. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Smyly will likely pitch again on Aug. 11 and could return to the team in a couple of weeks.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John) made his first start since being reassigned to Triple-A Durham last week and gave up one run and two hits in six innings. Moore struck out seven and yielded one walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We ended up on the wrong side of a very exciting ballgame I would imagine for people to watch. It was exciting in the dugout. Home runs, just an unbelievable pitching performance by Jake to limit them the way he did and then, there wasn’t a ton of hitting going on on either side, but the hits were big.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26, moved his rehab to Class A Charlotte on July 31, then back to Durham on Aug. 6. He made his third rehab start Aug. 6 for Triple-A Durham. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Smyly will likely pitch again on Aug. 11 and could return to the team in a couple of weeks.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 31. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Aug. 4 that Jennings was progressing quickly but still needed to work on his timing during the rehab stint.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava