Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- Even when Tampa Bay Rays ace Chris Archer doesn’t have his best stuff, he usually has more than enough.

Archer had an inning to forget in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the New York Mets. He walked four batters -- matching his season high -- and gave up a two-run single to Daniel Murphy putting the Rays in an early 3-0 hole. Archer was at 53 pitchers after the inning and he could have easily let the game get away from him.

But that’s not what Archer does. He prides himself on his ability to battle and he battled all day Sunday. He didn’t get the decision but he hung in the game long enough for the Rays to tie it up and his fist pump after striking out Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores in the sixth inning on his 116th pitch of the game showed the competitive nature of the 28-year-old right hander.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Archer said. “There have been points in the season where we’re down a few runs and you can feel some uneasiness, but these past few games, it seems like there’s been no deficit that’s affected us.”

Archer’s mental toughness capped off a series where the Rays showed the fight that has kept the team hovering in the playoff race. Rays relievers Jake McGee and Brad Boxberger failed to hold a lead Friday but McGee struck out the side in eighth inning Saturday and picked up his sixth save of the season Sunday.

“Just some overall team wins these last two games,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “There’s been a lot of comebacks, big hits and then great bullpen efforts at the end.”

Whether the Rays make it the postseason remains to be seen, but don’t expect them to go away quietly.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez 4-2, 4.48 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez 8-4, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer gave up three runs and four hits in six innings Sunday. He struck out 11 and walked four on 116 pitches (72 strikes). “I thought (Archer) hit a rough patch and lost the strike zone in that second inning,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “That’s going to happen but for what he did, to get to (116) pitches and give us six innings speaks volumes about what he’s meant to this club the entire year and then today.”

--DH Richie Shaffer went 3-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored. The home run off Mets starting pitcher Bartolo Colon in the bottom of the seventh proved to be the difference in the game. “It’s not always the ideal situation to let a young guy come up here and DH,” Cash said. “He just goes up there, continues to be patient, selective, and when he gets his pitch he handles it.”

--LF John Jaso went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. His two-run double in the bottom of the fifth tied the game at 3-3. “One of the things we’ve been burned by in the bottom of the order,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “You look today and the guys at the bottom of the order did the damage.”

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 0-for-4 and snapped his 11-game hitting streak. “When (3B Evan Longoria) and Cabrera started hitting, things started changing for us,” Rays pitcher Chris Archer said. “We aren’t pitching quite as well as we were earlier in the season but we don’t need to because we have those two guys.”

--OF Kevin Kiermaier jammed his thumb on a slide to second in Saturday’s game. He remained in that game but was not in the starting lineup Sunday. He entered the game in the seventh inning as a pinch runner.

--C Curt Casali did not play Sunday after suffering a head contusion in Saturday’s game. He was hit in the temple on a swing by Mets C Travis D‘Arnaud in the second inning Saturday and left the game. Results from his concussion test were negative.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t want to talk about myself too much but this past series, these past few games that we’ve played, we’ve been playing really, really well. We’re pitching close to how we were early and obviously playing great D and the hitting is starting to show.” -- Rays RHP Chris Archer, after a win over the Mets on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kevin Kiermaier (jammed thumb) was injured Aug. 8 and was not in the starting lineup Aug. 9, although he entered as a pinch runner. He is day-to-day.

--C Curt Casali (head contusion) was injured Aug. 8. Results from a concussion test were negative, but he did not play Aug. 9.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26, moved his rehab to Class A Charlotte on July 31, then back to Durham on Aug. 6. He likely will pitch again in the minors Aug. 11, and he could return to the Rays in late August.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 31. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Aug. 4 that Jennings was progressing quickly but still needed to work on his timing during the rehab stint.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava