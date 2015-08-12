Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Here’s a stat you didn’t see coming: When Rays starter Erasmo Ramirez gets two runs of support, he’s 9-0 this season.

And Tuesday, the Rays came through with two runs -- in the seventh inning no less -- and Ramirez led them to a 2-0 victory at Tropicana Field.

“Erasmo was outstanding,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think these guys had an approach against him that they weren’t going to fall behind in the count, and he was making good enough pitches to where guys got a lot of early outs for him. Any time you look up and he’s got 68 pitches through seven innings, he’s forcing their hand.”

Ramirez was buoyed by an out at the plate in the first inning after allowing four hits in the first two innings, and retired 16 batters in a row before yielding another hit and leaving in the eighth inning.

“I‘m super happy we got the win,” Ramirez said. “Executing pitches was the big deal for the game today. They showed you in the first two innings they were going to swing at everything around the strike zone.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-2, 4.85 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-6, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez was dominating Tuesday, shutting out the Braves for seven innings and striking out four batters without a walk. He improved to 9-4 on the season -- amazingly 9-0 when he gets just two or more runs of support.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera continued his hot bat with two more hits in Tuesday’s win, including an infield single that set up the game-winning two-run home run. He has multiple hits in seven of his last eight games, raising his average to .256.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno got a rare high-leverage appearance Tuesday, earning his first save of the year with a double play to end the game. He’s the seventh Rays pitcher to earn a save, showing the confidence the team has in its entire bullpen, though he’ll likely continue in an early relief role for now.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier shook off a thumb injury and hit a two-run home run in Tuesday’s win, just his fifth home run of the season. He’s been a consistent catalyst in the Rays lineup, and the homer shows his thumb isn’t a major concern.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Credit Erasmo Ramirez for throwing his butt off and keeping us in the game the whole time. It’s always fun winning these pitcher’s duels like this. I told the guys after the game: I don’t always hit home runs, but when I do, I make them count.” -- CF Kevin Kiermaier, after Tuesday’s win over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kevin Kiermaier (jammed thumb) was injured Aug. 8 and was not in the starting lineup Aug. 9, although he entered as a pinch runner. He started Aug. 11. He wore a pad on his thumb and said it’s simply pain tolerance, so he should continue to play despite the injury.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 31. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Aug. 4 that Jennings was progressing quickly but still needed to work on his timing during the rehab stint. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Charlotte on Aug. 11.

--C Curt Casali (head contusion) was injured Aug. 8. Results from a concussion test were negative, but he did not play Aug. 9.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26, moved his rehab to Class A Charlotte on July 31, then back to Durham on Aug. 6. He likely will pitch again in the minors Aug. 11, and he could return to the Rays in late August.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava