Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On a team that takes immense pride in its hustle, three such plays lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 9-6 win with a six-run seventh inning.

Down 6-4 with runners at second and third, Rays manager Kevin Cash called for pinch-runner Tim Beckham at second, and the move paid off on the ensuing sacrifice fly, as Beckham tagged up and just beat a throw to third base. He would score the tying run on a wild pitch, having created an opportunity.

The go-ahead run came on a pair of hustle plays, as center fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-out ground ball deep to first, and ran fast enough that pitcher Matt Marksberry panicked and missed the bag with his foot. At the same time, outfielder Brandon Guyer was rounding third from second and in the confusion, ran home and scored the go-ahead run.

“Right when Cash pinch-ran Beckham for (James) Loney, we’re all looking at each other like ‘We’ve got to get these two runs here,'” Kiermaier said. “Beckham tags up on that fly ball and is safe and that’s a huge part of it, and for Guyer to have a heads-up play on the one I hit, for him to score there was awesome. It says a lot about the character of this team and how hard we play. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”

The Rays get Thursday off, and now have the momentum of a four-game win streak -- including three games where they rallied from 3-0 deficits -- to carry them into a 10-game road trip ahead.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-56

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 7-5, 3.52 ERA) at Rangers (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Joey Butler was optioned to Triple-A Durham before Friday’s game, ending a storybook run in the majors for a long-time minor league who was hitting .340 after two months as a regular in the Rays lineup. His average dropped to .278, but he should be back when rosters expand in September.

--OF Desmond Jennings, out since early May with a knee injury, will bring a key bat back to the Rays lineup for their 10-game road trip. He’ll join a crowded outfield but can help the Rays in the final six weeks of the season.

--LF Grady Sizemore continues to swing a hot bat, going 3-for-5 with a solo home run -- his sixth and his third in the five-game homestand. He has 14 RBIs in 24 games with the Rays after just six RBIs in 39 games with the Phillies.

--RHP Brad Boxberger pitched a hitless ninth for his 29th save, walking two batters but striking out two to stay in control. He had gotten the night off Tuesday as the Rays used other options to close out that win against Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Great win. Obviously there was some good, some bad, a little bit of ugly mixed in.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 31. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Charlotte on Aug. 11 and will be activated Aug. 13.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26, moved his rehab to Class A Charlotte on July 31, then back to Durham on Aug. 6. He likely will pitch again in the minors Aug. 11, and he could return to the Rays in late August.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Desmond Jennings

OF Daniel Nava