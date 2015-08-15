Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- As far as homecomings go, Nate Karns was more than a little disappointed in his return to Texas.

Karns, who went to high school at Arlington Martin, had trouble with his command in taking a no-decision in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Nine of his first 11 pitches were balls, which led to a worst-case scenario. Karns hit DeLino DeShields with his second pitch and walked right fielder Shin-Soo Choo and Fielder to load the bases with no outs.

Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre bailed him out with a grounder to third. Tampa third baseman Evan Longoria stepped on third for the force out and threw across the diamond for the double play.

DeShields scored on the play, but that was the only run Karns surrendered.

“I got off to a rough start, but I felt I was capable of going on with the game,” said Karns, who nonetheless recorded his 17th start with two earned runs or less this season, second most in the AL.

“I‘m just disappointed I wasn’t able to go deeper.”

Karns left the game after 4 2/3 innings. He gave up one other run, a Josh Hamilton home run, and two hits, five walks and struck out four.

His early troubles probably had less to do with nerves from returning home.

Karns has struggled in the first inning.

He entered the game with a 7.86 ERA in the first inning this season and 2.70 after. Karns chalked up his problems Friday to rust.

“Not at all,” Karns said when asked about nerves. “Not at all. This is something I take very seriously. It’s my job. The stands don’t really come into play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 10-8, 2.62 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 12-5, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Desmond Jennings went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Friday, his first game since being reinstated off the 60-day disabled list (left knee bursitis) on Friday. “He looked really good,” said Tampa manager Kevin Cash. “His at-bats were good, squared the ball up. It’s nice to see. He’s going to help us a lot over the next two months.” Jennings missed 96 games while in recovery.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Friday. Cabrera is hitting .500 with eight doubles, two home runs and six RBIs since returning from the 15-day disabled list on July 28.

--RHP Steve Geltz gave up a game-tying solo home run to DeLino DeShields with two outs on a 3-1 count in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Friday. ”Middle-middle and just too high,“ said Geltz, who appears to have taken over the team’s seventh-inning role since the trade of Kevin Jepsen. ”I really don’t know what I have. To be honest, I don’t care. I just want to be out there and pitch in whatever situation they put me in.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have a great pen. I‘m just disappointed I wasn’t able to go deeper.” -- RHP Nathan Karns, who gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 10. He began working out with Class A Charlotte on July 18, and he participated in a simulated game July 21. He ran the bases July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 31. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Charlotte on Aug. 11 and was activated Aug. 13.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He began a throwing program in mid-June, and he threw a simulated game July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on July 26, moved his rehab to Class A Charlotte on July 31, then back to Durham on Aug. 6. He likely will pitch again in the minors Aug. 11, and he could return to the Rays in late August.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Desmond Jennings

OF Daniel Nava