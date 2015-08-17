Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Drew Smyly felt like a rookie again Sunday.

His first start since May 5 brought with it a case of the nerves.

The good news was that Smyly walked away healthy. The bad news was he walked away a loser on this day.

Smyly (0-2) suffered the loss in the Rays’ 5-3 defeat to Texas. Smyly hadn’t pitched in 102 days while recovering from a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Smyly gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two, but was victimized by the two home runs from third baseman Adrian Beltre, which represented the go-ahead run, and Ryan Strausborger.

“Obviously, I‘m not OK with the results, but it happens,” Smyly said. “Didn’t go my way today. I need to make better pitches. Overall, I was excited to be back out and look forward to the next game.”

Smyly got off to a bad start by walking speedy Texas leadoff hitter DeLino DeShields in the first. DeShields promptly stole second and scored on right fielder Shin Soo-Choo’s double.

“Rusty and lots of nerves,” Smyly said. “Felt like it was my first game all over again, but it’s not an excuse. I thought I did a good job of coming back and getting their 3-4-5 guys and limiting the damage.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-59

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 9-4, 3.59 ERA) at Houston (LHP Scott Kazmir, 6-7, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera, the hottest hitter in baseball, had a hit in four at-bats, though he struck out in a critical situation in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. Since coming off the DL on July 28, Cabrera is hitting .475 with eight doubles, three home runs and seven RBI. With runners on first and second and one out in the fifth on Sunday, Cabrera struck out on 3-2 count, as did the next hitter, Desmond Jennings, leaving the runners stranded.

--1B James Loney was 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. Loney, who is one home run shy of 100 for his career, is hitting .357 in 12 games in August. Loney entered hitting .667 with runners in scoring position for the month.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier matched his season high with three hits in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. His career his is four, set in July of 2014 in a game against Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Desmond Jennings

OF Daniel Nava