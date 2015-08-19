Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Rays manager Kevin Cash issued a word of warning late Monday night in the afterglow of a 9-2 victory that featured a fifth consecutive game with double-digit hits. Tampa Bay just missed extending that streak with nine hits on Tuesday but, as Cash noted, the Astros’ starting pitching was certainly capable of stifling performances.

However, for an offense that has struggled to score for most of the season, the recent run of proficiency proved welcome and enticing.

“The offense has swung the bat well,” Cash said. “You could point to a couple guys: (outfielder) John Jaso has been right there, Cabbie (shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera) has been right there. We’re getting a lot of contributions from different pieces right now. You’re not always going to have a night like (Monday) night where everybody gets a hit. If you can get three, four, five guys that can contribute on a nightly basis that’s great too. (Monday) night against a very good pitcher (Astros left-hander Scott Kazmir), it was good to see.”

Before their 3-2, extra-inning loss on Tuesday night, the Rays became the first team since the 1976 Orioles to reach .500 118 games into the season while scoring as few as 446 runs. Clearly their exceptional pitching has carried the load this season, but when the Rays flash offense like they did over the weekend against the Texas Rangers and in the series opener against the Astros, hope springs eternal.

“We’ll take it for sure and we’re not going to complain about it,” Cash said. “Hopefully it keeps going. Generally you just don’t run double-digit hits over and over, but as long as they’re coming we’ll take them.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 7-5, 3.53 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 14-6, 2.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed one run on six hits and one walk while matching his season high of nine strikeouts over six innings. He entered Tuesday having worked 13 scoreless innings over two career starts against the Astros and now owns a 0.47 ERA against Houston.

--C Curt Casali doubled and hit his ninth home run since being recalled on June 13. He ranks second among American League catchers in home runs over that span. Eight of his last 14 hits have been home runs.

--3B Evan Longoria recorded two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on a fielder‘s-choice groundout. He has 24 RBIs in 26 career games against the Astros, including 18 in 13 games at Minute Maid Park. Longoria is batting .375 (21-for-56) in his career in Houston.

--LHP Jake McGee worked a season-high 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts. Right-handed hitters were batting .175 (14-for-80) against McGee before Jose Altuve, Marwin Gonzalez and Carlos Correa, all right-handed hitters, recorded successive hits to open the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kind of a battle of the bullpens a little bit.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after the loss to the Astros Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Kirby Yates

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Desmond Jennings

OF Daniel Nava