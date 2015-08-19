Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH
HOUSTON -- Rays manager Kevin Cash issued a word of warning late Monday night in the afterglow of a 9-2 victory that featured a fifth consecutive game with double-digit hits. Tampa Bay just missed extending that streak with nine hits on Tuesday but, as Cash noted, the Astros’ starting pitching was certainly capable of stifling performances.
However, for an offense that has struggled to score for most of the season, the recent run of proficiency proved welcome and enticing.
“The offense has swung the bat well,” Cash said. “You could point to a couple guys: (outfielder) John Jaso has been right there, Cabbie (shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera) has been right there. We’re getting a lot of contributions from different pieces right now. You’re not always going to have a night like (Monday) night where everybody gets a hit. If you can get three, four, five guys that can contribute on a nightly basis that’s great too. (Monday) night against a very good pitcher (Astros left-hander Scott Kazmir), it was good to see.”
Before their 3-2, extra-inning loss on Tuesday night, the Rays became the first team since the 1976 Orioles to reach .500 118 games into the season while scoring as few as 446 runs. Clearly their exceptional pitching has carried the load this season, but when the Rays flash offense like they did over the weekend against the Texas Rangers and in the series opener against the Astros, hope springs eternal.
“We’ll take it for sure and we’re not going to complain about it,” Cash said. “Hopefully it keeps going. Generally you just don’t run double-digit hits over and over, but as long as they’re coming we’ll take them.”
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 7-5, 3.53 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 14-6, 2.36 ERA)
--RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed one run on six hits and one walk while matching his season high of nine strikeouts over six innings. He entered Tuesday having worked 13 scoreless innings over two career starts against the Astros and now owns a 0.47 ERA against Houston.
--C Curt Casali doubled and hit his ninth home run since being recalled on June 13. He ranks second among American League catchers in home runs over that span. Eight of his last 14 hits have been home runs.
--3B Evan Longoria recorded two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on a fielder‘s-choice groundout. He has 24 RBIs in 26 career games against the Astros, including 18 in 13 games at Minute Maid Park. Longoria is batting .375 (21-for-56) in his career in Houston.
--LHP Jake McGee worked a season-high 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts. Right-handed hitters were batting .175 (14-for-80) against McGee before Jose Altuve, Marwin Gonzalez and Carlos Correa, all right-handed hitters, recorded successive hits to open the eighth inning.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kind of a battle of the bullpens a little bit.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after the loss to the Astros Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.
--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.
--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.
--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.
RHP Chris Archer
RHP Nate Karns
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
LHP Drew Smyly
RHP Jake Odorizzi
RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)
LHP Jake McGee
RHP Steve Geltz
RHP Brandon Gomes
LHP Xavier Cedeno
RHP Alex Colome
RHP Kirby Yates
LHP Enny Romero
Rene Rivera
Curt Casali
1B James Loney
2B Logan Forsythe
SS Asdrubal Cabrera
3B Evan Longoria
DH John Jaso
INF Tim Beckham
LF Grady Sizemore
CF Kevin Kiermaier
RF Brandon Guyer
OF Desmond Jennings
OF Daniel Nava