Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- After surrendering a walk-off home run to Houston Astros first baseman Marwin Gonzalez in the 10th inning Tuesday night, Tampa Bay closer Brad Boxberger was asked a question that, unfortunately for the Rays, could have been repackaged and repeated roughly 24 hours later.

For a second consecutive game, the Rays bullpen squandered an excellent starting performance from a right-handed starter, with Boxberger coughing up a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning before the Astros walked off against right-hander Matt Andriese in the 13th inning.

“I think it’s just a rough patch we’re hitting right now,” Boxberger said following Tuesday’s walk-off defeat. “It’s part of it. Everyone goes through it. It’s just a matter of how quick you can turn it around.”

The Rays appeared to have turned things around behind relievers Xavier Cedeno and Alex Colome on Wednesday night, with both working perfect innings in the seventh and eighth, respectively. Colome was sensational, striking out the side on just 10 pitches.

Then Boxberger entered, and he immediately allowed a bloop double to Astros third baseman Jed Lowrie. Two batters later, Boxberger had his fourth blown save to accompany his ninth loss earned the previous evening. He is 4-9 with 29 saves and a 3.19 ERA.

“I think they found some holes,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “That’s going to happen. When it rains, it pours. That’s kind of where he’s at right now. He’ll regroup, bounce right back, and if the opportunity presents itself and he’s good to go, he’ll be out there tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 10-9, 2.93 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 13-6, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jake McGee flew to Florida on Wednesday for an examination of his left knee, which he tweaked on his penultimate pitch Tuesday night. McGee worked a season-long 1 2/3 innings and threw a season-high 33 pitches while being saddled with a blown save after surrendering one run on three hits and two walks.

--RHP Matt Andriese was recalled from Triple-A Durham and replaced LHP Enny Romero, who was optioned to the minors. Romero and Andriese have shuttled back and forth from Durham a combined nine times this season, with Andriese starting his fifth tour with the Rays. Andriese took the loss Wednesday night, allowing a run in the 13th inning at Houston. He is 3-3 with a 3.19 ERA and two saves over 12 games (seven starts) for the Rays this year.

--LHP Enny Romero was optioned to Triple-A Durham. He had no decisions and a 7.15 ERA in six relief appearances for Tampa Bay.

--RHP Nathan Karns struck out eight batters over six innings, boosting his season total to 133 strikeouts, which tops all rookies. His strikeout total ranks fifth all time among Rays rookies, with RHP Rolando Arrojo next on the list with 152 in 1998. Karns limited the Astros to one run in six innings during a no-decision.

--OF Brandon Guyer, who doubled to lead off the first inning and finished 3-for-4, reached base safely in a career-high 11th consecutive game. Guyer is riding a seven-game hitting streak, the second longest of his career and the longest since a nine-game run from May 20-31.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Karnsy was outstanding. Their guy (LHP Dallas Keuchel) was obviously very tough as advertised. Can’t say enough about what Nate Karns did to bounce back and give us what he gave.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after Karns got a no-decision Wednesday in the Rays’ 3-2, 13-inning loss to the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (sore left knee) was hurt Aug. 18 in Houston. He flew to Florida on Aug. 19 for an exam.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava