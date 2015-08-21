Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Chris Archer presents a carefree persona that belies his competitiveness and often inspires observers to question whether he has the makeup to qualify as a staff ace.

However, as he has throughout the season, Archer proved once again Thursday that his jovial demeanor in no way limits his effectiveness on the mound.

With the Rays in need to an inning-eating performance on the heels of consecutive extra-inning losses, Archer twirled a brilliant one-hit shutout, doing so on just 98 pitches for a 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros.

“We’ve kind of had these conversations quite a bit about him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in all our pitchers, but there is definitely a vibe that we get, an energy when Arch is on the mound for us. He’s done that fairly consistently throughout the course of this season. Tonight was a big one.”

Archer showcased plus stuff on countless occasions throughout his career, but this season he is starring while carrying increased responsibility.

The Rays lost former aces James Shields and David Price in recent seasons, leaving Archer to fill the role of No. 1 starter. When he posted three consecutive starts of double-digit strikeouts with no walks earlier this year, his status was confirmed. But when some questioned how he would handle being shelled by the Texas Rangers on Saturday in his previous outing, Archer offered the most convincing argument via his work on the mound Thursday.

“I want to do that every game,” Archer said. “I’ve done it before, so I know I‘m capable of it. So I have the same mentality whether I go five (innings) and give up eight runs or whether I go up nine and give up no runs. Most of the time it doesn’t work out, but you set your standard as high as you possibly can, and if you come out a little short, you still have an incredible game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 0-2, 4.35 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-4, 2.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jake McGee will undergo arthroscopic surgery Friday to repair a left knee meniscus tear. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks. McGee underwent an MRI exam Thursday morning in St. Petersburg, Fla., and was examined by team orthopedist Koco Eaton. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--LHP Enny Romero was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace LHP Jake McGee on the 25-man roster. Romero (0-0, 7.15 ERA over six games previously this season) was recalled from Durham on Aug. 17, pitched a scoreless inning that evening, and was optioned two days later. This marks his fifth tour with the Rays this season.

--LF Desmond Jennings snapped an 0-for-7 skid with his second multi-hit game since being activated from the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 14. Jennings, who finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single, is batting .333 (8-for-24) since returning to action.

--RHP Chris Archer fired a one-hit shutout and walked one in the Rays’ 1-0 win over the Astros on Thursday. He recorded 11 strikeouts and surpassed 200 on the season (205 overall) to join LHP Scott Kazmir (239 in 2007), LHP David Price (218 in 2011 and 205 in ‘12) and RHP James Shields (225 in 2011 and 223 in ‘12) as the only pitchers in franchise history to reach that plateau.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kind of took the game on his shoulders and really delivered. He was incredibly sharp.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, on RHP Chris Archer, who threw a one-hitter Thursday in the Rays’ 1-0 win over the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He will undergo surgery Aug. 21, and he is out until at least early October.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava