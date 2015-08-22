Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Designated hitter John Jaso had a homecoming of sorts Friday night when the Rays opened a three-game series against Oakland at the O.co Coliseum.

Jaso faced the A’s for the first time since they sent him to Tampa Bay in a five-player deal on Jan. 10.

“It’s good to be back here,” Jaso said before the Rays’ 2-1 victory. “Born and raised in California, so that’s great to have the plane touch down on this coast. It’s always good to be back somewhere in California. I’ve got family coming to town and all that stuff.”

Jaso spent the previous two seasons with Oakland, who acquired him on Jan. 16, 2013, from Seattle in a three-team trade. He hit .271 with 12 doubles, three homers and 21 RBIs in 70 games in 2013. The next year he hit .264 with 18 doubles, nine homers and 40 RBIs in 99 games. Both seasons ended early because of concussions he suffered while catching.

“He can swing the bat,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “No doubt about it. He was very well liked here, too. He’s got a different personality. Pretty happy guy every day. He doesn’t get bogged down too much by grinding on baseball. He has a lot of other things that he has fun with. Once he leaves the ballpark, if he took an 0-for-4 or went 4-for-4, he just kind of lets it go and shows up the next day and has some fun. So any clubhouse that he’s in, he will enhance the mood.”

Jaso injured his left wrist contusion while sliding into second in the Rays’ season-opener and missed the next 83 games before being activated from the disabled list July 7. He entered Friday’s game batting .309 (30-for-97) since being reinstated.

“It was nice to just finally jump in there and start playing after watching the team play for so long,” said Jaso, who went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch Friday. “It was good to get off to sort of a hot stat. Slowed down a little bit this last series (at Houston), but that’s just how baseball goes, up and down. It’s just good to be back on the team.”

Jaso has made 22 starts at DH and four in left field -- his first time in the outfield since high school -- but none at catcher this year. He said he doesn’t expect to catch this season unless there’s an emergency, but he hasn’t ruled it out for the future. Jaso will be a free agent after this season and realizes his value would be greater if he also catches.

“It’s something I’ll probably have to talk about with my wife, my family and my agent,” Jaso said. “But there’s also a future beyond baseball I got to worry about as well. That’s a priceless thing. So I can’t really sacrifice that for anything.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-4, 3.57 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-5, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly (1-2) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. He gave up six hits, struck out two and walked none in his second start since returning from a torn labrum in his pitching shoulder. He won for the first time since Aug. 27, 2014 at Baltimore, a span of 358 days. “It feels good,” Smyly said of the win. “Wasn’t sure if I’d get one earlier in the year. Wins and losses are out of your control. I just try to keep the team in the game, compete and give us a chance to win every night.” Smyly gave up five runs over four innings Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Texas, his first start in 102 days. “I commanded the strike zone way better with all my pitches, and that’s what you’ve got to do,” Smyly said.

--LF Desmond Jennings went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. Jennings, who was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Aug. 14 after recovering from left knee surgery, drove in the Rays’ only run Thursday night in a 1-0 victory against Houston with a fourth-inning single. This time he lined an RBI single in the second off A’s RHP Chris Bassitt (1-5) then crushed a solo home run, his first blast of the year, in the eighth off Evan Scribner. Jennings launched a 1-2 fastball into the left-field seats.“I was looking for a fastball,” Jennings said. “He threw me two sliders right out of the shoot, three sliders I think. I got beat in with a couple fastballs in my two at-bats before. I had a feeling at some point he was going to try to run a fastball in. Put a good swing on it.” Jennings is batting .357 (10-for-28) since being reinstated from the DL.

--LHP Jake McGee underwent successful arthroscopic left knee surgery Friday to repair torn meniscus, and manager Kevin Cash said he’s hopeful to have him back in action before the end of the regular season. “He’s got a ways to go, but get to rehab and let’s see how he does when he starts throwing again in a couple weeks or so,” Cash said. McGee was injured during a relief appearance Tuesday. Cash said the medical reports on McGee were “positive” and did not rule out a return this season. Team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton performed the surgery in St. Petersburg.

--RHP Brad Boxberger recorded his 30th save of the season Friday in a 2-1 victory against Oakland, but it didn’t come easily. Boxberger, who blew a save Wednesday in a loss to Houston, gave up three hits and a run in the ninth inning. Boxberger retired the first batter he faced in the ninth, but 3B Brett Lawrie reached on an infield single, and DH Stephen Vogt singled him to second. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and LF Coco Crisp brought Lawrie home with a bloop single to center, cutting the lead to 2-1, as Vogt moved to third. Crisp stole second base, putting the winning run into scoring position, but Boxberger struck out SS Marcus Semien and retired CF Billy Burns on a fly ball to left. “Infield hit and then the blooper,” Boxberger said. “It all just kind of magnifies itself when things aren’t going your way. I’ll take it as a step in the right direction and go from there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels good. Wasn’t sure if I’d get one earlier in the year. Wins and losses are out of your control. I just try to keep the team in the game, compete and give us a chance to win every night.” -- LHP Drew Smyly, of the victory over the A’s Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he is hopeful that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava