Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It almost seemed fitting that the Rays ended their 10-game road trip with a bullpen meltdown Sunday in an 8-2 loss to Oakland. The Rays blew four leads in the seventh inning or later during their 4-6 trip.

“We’ve given up some leads, and when you do, the pen becomes the focal point,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We have a lot of confidence in the guys coming out of the bullpen.” Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi gave up two runs and three hits over six innings and got a no-decision. He struck out four, walked one and left the game with a 2-1 lead, a runner on first and no outs in the seventh after walking third baseman Danny Valencia.

After Odorizzi exited, the A’s went on to score seven runs in the inning, hammering the Rays’ bullpen and taking an 8-2 lead.

Rays right-hander Steve Geltz (2-5) gave up four runs on four hits over one-third of an inning. Right-hander Matt Andriese gave up two runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

“Everything I threw was getting hit,” Geltz said. “I wasn’t making good enough pitches.”

RECORD: 62-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 7-5, 3.44 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-4, 5.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi gave up two runs and three hits over six innings and got a no-decision Sunday in an 8-2 loss to Oakland. He struck out four, walked one and left the game with a 2-1 lead, a runner on first and no outs in the seventh after walking third baseman Danny Valencia. The A's went on to score seven runs on eight hits that inning. "He threw the ball well," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He gave us a chance to win. We just coughed up a lot of runs."

--OF Grady Sizemore went 2-for-4 and had his 14th multi-hit game of the season Sunday against the A‘s. He’s batting .313 (63-for-201) in 53 career games versus Oakland.

--RHP Nathan Karns will make his 25th start of the season Tuesday when the Rays open a three-game series against Minnesota at Tropicana Field. Karns (7-5) has gone 3-0 in six starts since the All-Star break. The rookie has allowed two runs or fewer in 18 starts overall, the most in the American League. Last year he started 27 games for Triple-A Durham and two for the Rays, the heaviest workload of his career.

--LF Desmond Jennings was out of the starting lineup for just the second time since coming off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 14. He hit .344 in eight starts since returning from left knee surgery. Jennings entered Sunday’s game against Oakland in the seventh inning and hit a sacrifice fly.

--RHP Steve Geltz blew his third save of the season and took his fifth loss Sunday as the Rays fell 8-2 to Oakland. Geltz gave up four runs and four hits over one-third of an inning. The rookie made his 60th appearance of the season, an American League high.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve given up some leads, and when you do, the pen becomes the focal point,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the relievers struggled in Sunday’s loss to Oakland.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava