Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Tampa Bay Rays 11-7 loss to the Minnesota Twins put the team below .500 (62-63) and game behind a team they are chasing in the American League wild card race on Tuesday.

But the most painful result could come Wednesday when catcher Curt Casali gets an MRI on his left hamstring. Casali, who has brought an unexpected boost of power to the Rays in the second half of the season, might be the most important player in their lineup right now.

He has 10 home runs since being recalled from Triple-A on June 13 and two-thirds of his hits this season have gone for extra bases. If Casali is forced to miss significant time, it would all but end the Rays postseason hopes.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” Casali said. “We’ll know more tomorrow, the extent of what’s going on there but I’ve been feeling really good to play behind the play and for something like this to happen, it stinks.”

The way the injury happened in the most unfortunate part. It came on a home-run trot as Casali was approaching first base he pulled up and jogged very gingerly around the diamond. After touching home plate he went straight into the locker room and was replaced in the field by Rene Rivera.

“I didn’t want to injure it any worse than it already was but I was just taking it as slow as I could,” Casali said. “I knew I had to get around the bases. Unfortunate timing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 2-1, 4.60 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 11-9, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Curt Casali hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning -- his ninth since the All-Star break. Unfortunately he injured his hamstring before reaching first base during the home run trot and had to leave the game. “I was running fast and it just started getting tight on me,” Casali said. “I hit the bag and it didn’t feel very good running around the bases.”

--RHP Nathan Karns gave up five runs on four hits in three innings. It tied the shortest start of his career and Karns has failed to finish five innings in two of his last three starts. “I didn’t set the tone right out of the gate,” Karns said. “I think it had an impact on the game.”

--1B James Loney went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs on the day that Major League Baseball announced he must serve a one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire on Saturday. Loney will appeal the ruling.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-5 with an RBI Tuesday. He is batting 23-for-74 (.311) with 10 RBIs in the month of August.

--LF Desmond Jennings left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a bruised left knee. He returned to the Rays on Aug. 14 after missing much of the season with knee surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not the best way to start off the homestand.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a loss on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) left Aug. 25 in the fifth inning. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava