Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Missed opportunities have been a frustrating theme in the Rays losses this season, and coming up empty on a bases-loaded, no-out chance in a tie game in the sixth Wednesday night didn’t sit well with Rays manager Kevin Cash in a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

First -- and perhaps worst -- was catcher Rene Rivera, whose .186 average looked worse when he popped up foul for the first out, with two more pops to follow to strand all three runners.

“That is frustrating,” Cash said of leaving nine men on base. “Non-competitive, basically. We’re better than that, and I think we know for us to win games going forward, we’ve got to make the most of those opportunities when guys are getting on base. Doesn’t matter where you’re hitting in the lineup, everybody has roles and jobs to do, and if your job is to move the ball, move the ball.”

The Rays went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position -- losing to a Twins team that went 3-for-16 -- and Rivera understood he missed a big chance.

“When you’ve got bases loaded and no outs, and you get three outs and don’t score a run, that hurts,” Rivera said. “I was trying to make contact. They were playing infield in, so I was trying to get something over their heads.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-64

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Thursday -- Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-3, 3.73 ERA) at Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 1-2, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Curt Casali, a surprising source of power in the past month, went on the disabled list after injuring his hamstring on a home-run trot Tuesday. He’d hit 10 home runs in 101 at-bats, so his power will be missed.

--RHP Chris Archer struck out 12 batters in Wednesday’s loss, dropping to 11-10 despite an ERA still at 2.88 on the season. His only walk set up a bases-loaded jam in a tie game in the seventh inning, proving costly.

--3B Evan Longoria hit a home run -- his 14th -- and a double, leaving him two home runs shy of 200 for his career. He leads the team with 56 RBIs.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier hit his MLB -leading 12th triple of the year, becoming the first outfielder since Carlos Beltran in 2001 to have 12 triples and 12 outfield assists in the same season.

--OF Desmond Jennings did not play Wednesday and is day-to-day after bruising his left knee Tuesday. He missed 96 games with surgery on the same knee earlier this season.

--1B J.P. Arencibia had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham after C Curt Casali was placed on the DL. Arencibia most recently appeared in the major league last year with the Orioles, playing in 63 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ You have bases loaded and no outs and you get three outs, you don’t score a run, it hurts. We left nine people on base today.” -- Rays C Rene Rivera, who popped out for the first out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) did not play Aug. 26 and is day-to-day after getting hurt Aug. 25. He missed 96 games with surgery on the same knee earlier this season.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) left the Aug. 25 game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava