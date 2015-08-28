Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After a few shaky outings over the past couple of weeks the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen got back on track Thursday night and the timing couldn’t have been better.

The Rays starting pitchers, outside of Chris Archer, are showing signs of fatigue as the season drags on. Drew Smyly did not make it out of the fifth inning Thursday and Nathan Karns didn’t make it to the fourth inning Tuesday.

Rays manager Kevin Cash has been reliant on the bullpen most of the year and despite their stumbles over the past few weeks he isn’t in a position to change his gameplan now.

And the key to the relief corps is Brad Boxberger, who looked in early-season form when he blew his fastball by the Minnesota Twins batting order in the ninth inning to earn his 31st save of the year.

Despite Boxberger’s recent struggles Cash said he never lost faith in his closer.

“He’s proven that he can handle the role,” Cash said. “He’s kind of been through the ups and he’s been through some downs. We never make it easy and that’s the makeup of our club. We’re in tight ballgames.”

Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Twins gives the Rays some new life only 2 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers. But a weekend series against the Kansas City Royals won’t be easy.

The Rays bullpen, especially Boxberger, will need to be at their best.

“We needed to come back take one in this series,” Boxberger said. “It’s important to get back on the right foot with Kansas City coming in. To be able to take one from a team that’s ahead of us in the Wild Card is definitely a good feeling.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 11-7 3.40 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-4, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly gave up four runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. It’s the most hits Smyly has given up in his 13 starts with the Rays. He has allowed at least four runs on two of his last three starts.

--2B Logan Forsythe hit his 15th home run of the season and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. His 15 home runs ties Steven Souza Jr. for the most on the team.

--LF Joey Butler went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Butler was called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day. He scored the game-winning run on a passed ball by Twins reliever Neal Cotts. “I’ve played with Cotts before and I know that his ball moves a lot,” Butler said. “Catchers tend to have trouble so I was kind of anticipating a ball in the dirt and I got one.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his 31st save of the season. It was only his second save in the past 13 games. “It’s always encouraging to get out there and get a zero no matter how it is,” Boxberger said. “And to have a clean inning for once is definitely a positive for me.”

--OF Desmond Jennings was placed on the 15-day DL Thursday with a bruised left knee. “It’s been a rough year for him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We would rather give him 15 days off than chance it after five days and then re-injure it.”

--1B James Loney served his one-game suspension Thursday after dropping his appeal, stemming from his ejection Saturday at Oakland. “It’s just better to take (the suspension) now rather than, if you lose the appeal, have them determine when that day would be,” Loney said. “So you might as well just take it on your own terms.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Going down (to the minors), I was able to get consistent at-bats and really figure out some things. I mean, it feels good. It feels good to go out and help the team win.” -- Rays LF Joey Butler, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in a win vs. the Twins on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava