Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, ejected from the game arguing a call in the third inning after he already used his challenge, said he hopes the replay system can be revised after this season.

“They’re battling with obviously pace of play, the timing of the game, but I think a lot of these issues, a lot of the rules, will obviously be revisited this offseason,” Cash said. “What Major League Baseball decides to do, I have no idea, but I know (MLB) and the Players Association are working very hard. They want to do everything they can to get it as consistent as possible.”

Cash burned his challenge in the first, checking whether right fielder Daniel Nava was tagged out trying to advance on a loose ball. The Royals had already won a challenge in the top of the first, overturning an out call on a hit by second baseman Ben Zobrist.

A third-inning home run off a catwalk resulted in a third review by the umpire, upholding the home-run call, and all that led to Cash storming onto the field in the third on a play where his batter looked safe at first and he had no means to contest the call.

“It stinks, but it’s baseball,” Cash said. “That’s part of what it is. I think the replay shows enough (about the call being incorrect).”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Kris Medlen, 2-0, 3.10 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-6, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Daniel Nava went 3-for-4, raising his season average to .200 as he continues to make a case for playing time in a crowded outfield. He’d been in an 0-for-13 slump until Wednesday, and he’s 6-for-13 in three games since then.

--RHP Matt Andriese was superb in long relief Friday, throwing three innings of one-hit scoreless relief. With three strikeouts and one walk, Andriese is showing he can have a role in next year’s bullpen, having gone up and down from Triple-A Durham throughout this season.

--1B James Loney had the Rays’ only extra-base hit, a double in the second inning to score SS Asdrubal Cabrera. It could have been more, but he was doubled off second, leaving too early on a line drive to left field to end the inning.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez had his shortest outing in two months, lasting only 4 1/3 innings and giving up six hits and three walks in dropping to 10-5 this season. His biggest mistake was a two-run home run to DH Kendrys Morales.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No matter how the game is going, you have to back up and do it the way you’ve been doing, execute better. That didn’t happen today.” -- Rays starter Erasmo Ramirez, after the loss to the Royals Friday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava